Swiper API

Swiper package contains different sets of CSS, Less and SCSS styles:
CSS styles available only for bundle version:
swiper-bundle.css - all Swiper styles including all components styles (like Navigation, Pagination, etc.)
swiper-bundle.min.css - same as previous but minified
Less styles are separate styles for core version and components:
swiper.less - only core Swiper styles
components/a11y/a11y.less - styles required for A11y component
components/controller/controller.less - styles required for A11y component
components/effect-coverflow/effect-coverflow.less - styles required for Coveflow Effect component
components/effect-cube/effect-cube.less - styles required for Cube Effect component
components/effect-fade/effect-fade.less - styles required for Fade Effect component
components/effect-flip/effect-flip.less - styles required for Flip Effect component
components/lazy/lazy.less - styles required for Lazy component
components/navigation/navigation.less - styles required for Navigation component
components/pagination/pagination.less - styles required for Pagination component
components/scrollbar/scrollbar.less - styles required for Scrollbar component
components/thumbs/thumbs.less - styles required for Thumbs component
components/zoom/zoom.less - styles required for Zoom component
SCSS styles are also separate styles for core version and components:
swiper.scss - only core Swiper styles
components/a11y/a11y.scss - styles required for A11y component
components/controller/controller.scss - styles required for A11y component
components/effect-coverflow/effect-coverflow.scss - styles required for Coveflow Effect component
components/effect-cube/effect-cube.scss - styles required for Cube Effect component
components/effect-fade/effect-fade.scss - styles required for Fade Effect component
components/effect-flip/effect-flip.scss - styles required for Flip Effect component
components/lazy/lazy.scss - styles required for Lazy component
components/navigation/navigation.scss - styles required for Navigation component
components/pagination/pagination.scss - styles required for Pagination component
components/scrollbar/scrollbar.scss - styles required for Scrollbar component
components/thumbs/thumbs.scss - styles required for Thumbs component
components/zoom/zoom.scss - styles required for Zoom component
Now, when we have Swiper's HTML, we need to initialize it using the following function:
new Swiper(swiperContainer, parameters)- initialize swiper with options
For example:
var mySwiper = new Swiper('.swiper-container', {
speed: 400,
spaceBetween: 100
});
After you initialize Swiper it is possible to access to Swiper's instance on its HTMLElement. It is
swiper property of Swiper's HTML container element:
var mySwiper = document.querySelector('.swiper-container').swiper
// Now you can use all slider methods like
mySwiper.slideNext();
Let's look on list of all available parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|init
|boolean
|true
|Whether Swiper should be initialised automatically when you create an instance. If disabled, then you need to init it manually by calling
mySwiper.init()
|updateOnWindowResize
|boolean
|true
|Swiper will recalculate slides position on window resize (orientationchange)
|initialSlide
|number
|0
|Index number of initial slide.
|direction
|string
|'horizontal'
|Could be 'horizontal' or 'vertical' (for vertical slider).
|speed
|number
|300
|Duration of transition between slides (in ms)
|setWrapperSize
|boolean
|false
|Enabled this option and plugin will set width/height on swiper wrapper equal to total size of all slides. Mostly should be used as compatibility fallback option for browser that don't support flexbox layout well
|virtualTranslate
|boolean
|false
|Enabled this option and swiper will be operated as usual except it will not move, real translate values on wrapper will not be set. Useful when you may need to create custom slide transition
|width
|number
|Swiper width (in px). Parameter allows to force Swiper width. Useful only if you initialize Swiper when it is hidden.
Setting this parameter will make Swiper not responsive. But can be useful when running under Node.js (e.g. for testing with libs like Jest, and for SSR)
|height
|number
|Swiper height (in px). Parameter allows to force Swiper height. Useful only if you initialize Swiper when it is hidden.
Setting this parameter will make Swiper not responsive. But can be useful when running under Node.js (e.g. for testing with libs like Jest, and for SSR)
|autoHeight
|boolean
|false
|Set to true and slider wrapper will adopt its height to the height of the currently active slide
|roundLengths
|boolean
|false
|Set to true to round values of slides width and height to prevent blurry texts on usual resolution screens (if you have such)
|nested
|boolean
|false
|Set to true on nested Swiper for correct touch events interception. Use only on nested swipers that use same direction as the parent one
|uniqueNavElements
|boolean
|true
|If enabled (by default) and navigation elements' parameters passed as a string (like
".pagination") then Swiper will look for such elements through child elements first. Applies for pagination, prev/next buttons and scrollbar elements
|effect
|string
|'slide'
|Tranisition effect. Could be "slide", "fade", "cube", "coverflow" or "flip"
|runCallbacksOnInit
|boolean
|true
|Fire [Transition/SlideChange][Start/End] events on swiper initialization. Such events will be fired on initialization in case of your initialSlide is not 0, or you use loop mode
|watchOverflow
|boolean
|false
|When enabled Swiper will be disabled and hide navigation buttons on case there are not enough slides for sliding
|userAgent
|string
|userAgent string. Required for browser/device detection when rendered on server-side (for SSR)
|url
|string
|Required for active slide detection when rendered on server-side (SSR) and enabled history
|on
|object
|Register event handlers
|CSS Scroll Snap
|cssMode
|boolean
|false
When enabled it will use modern CSS Scroll Snap API. It doesn't support all of Swiper's features, but potentially should bring a much better performance in simple configurations.
This is what is not supported when it is enabled:
|Slides grid
|spaceBetween
|number
|0
Distance between slides in px.
If you use "margin" css property to the elements which go into Swiper in which you pass "spaceBetween" into, navigation might not work property.
|slidesPerView
|number or 'auto'
|1
Number of slides per view (slides visible at the same time on slider's container).
If you use it with "auto" value and along with loop: true then you need to specify loopedSlides parameter with amount of slides to loop (duplicate)
slidesPerView: 'auto' is currently not compatible with multirow mode, when slidesPerColumn > 1
|slidesPerColumn
|number
|1
|Number of slides per column, for multirow layout
slidesPerColumn > 1 is currently not compatible with loop mode (loop: true)
|slidesPerColumnFill
|string
|'column'
|Could be 'column' or 'row'. Defines how slides should fill rows, by column or by row. When 'column' it uses
flex-direction: column layout which requires specified height on swiper-container.
|slidesPerGroup
|number
|1
|Set numbers of slides to define and enable group sliding. Useful to use with slidesPerView > 1
|slidesPerGroupSkip
|number
|0
|The parameter works in the following way:
If
If
|centeredSlides
|boolean
|false
|If true, then active slide will be centered, not always on the left side.
|centeredSlidesBounds
|boolean
|false
|If true, then active slide will be centered without adding gaps at the beginning and end of slider. Required
centeredSlides: true. Not intended to be used with
loop or
pagination
|slidesOffsetBefore
|number
|0
|Add (in px) additional slide offset in the beginning of the container (before all slides)
|slidesOffsetAfter
|number
|0
|Add (in px) additional slide offset in the end of the container (after all slides)
|normalizeSlideIndex
|boolean
|true
|Normalize slide index. See #1766
|centerInsufficientSlides
|boolean
|false
|When enabled it center slides if the amount of slides less than
slidesPerView. Not intended to be used
loop mode and
slidesPerColumn
|Grab Cursor
|grabCursor
|boolean
|false
|This option may a little improve desktop usability. If true, user will see the "grab" cursor when hover on Swiper
|Touches
|touchEventsTarget
|string
|'wrapper'
|Target element to listen touch events on. Can be 'container' (to listen for touch events on swiper-container) or 'wrapper' (to listen for touch events on swiper-wrapper)
|touchRatio
|number
|1
|Touch ratio
|touchAngle
|number
|45
|Allowable angle (in degrees) to trigger touch move
|simulateTouch
|boolean
|true
|If true, Swiper will accept mouse events like touch events (click and drag to change slides)
|shortSwipes
|boolean
|true
|Set to false if you want to disable short swipes
|longSwipes
|boolean
|true
|Set to false if you want to disable long swipes
|longSwipesRatio
|number
|0.5
|Ratio to trigger swipe to next/previous slide during long swipes
|longSwipesMs
|number
|300
|Minimal duration (in ms) to trigger swipe to next/previous slide during long swipes
|followFinger
|boolean
|true
|If disabled, then slider will be animated only when you release it, it will not move while you hold your finger on it
|allowTouchMove
|boolean
|true
|If false, then the only way to switch the slide is use of external API functions like
slidePrev or
slideNext
|threshold
|number
|0
|Threshold value in px. If "touch distance" will be lower than this value then swiper will not move
|touchStartPreventDefault
|boolean
|true
|If disabled,
touchstart (
mousedown) event won't be prevented
|touchStartForcePreventDefault
|boolean
|false
|Force to always prevent default for
touchstart (
mousedown) event
|touchMoveStopPropagation
|boolean
|false
|If enabled, then propagation of "touchmove" will be stopped
|iOSEdgeSwipeDetection
|boolean
|false
|Enable to release Swiper events for swipe-to-go-back work in iOS UIWebView
|iOSEdgeSwipeThreshold
|number
|20
|Area (in px) from left edge of the screen to release touch events for swipe-to-go-back in iOS UIWebView
|touchReleaseOnEdges
|boolean
|false
|Enable to release touch events on slider edge position (beginning, end) to allow for further page scrolling
|passiveListeners
|boolean
|true
|Passive event listeners will be used by default where possible to improve scrolling performance on mobile devices. But if you need to use
e.preventDefault and you have conflict with it, then you should disable this parameter
|Touch Resistance
|resistance
|boolean
|true
|Set to false if you want to disable resistant bounds
|resistanceRatio
|number
|0.85
|This option allows you to control resistance ratio
|Swiping / No swiping
|preventInteractionOnTransition
|boolean
|false
|When enabled it won't allow to change slides by swiping or navigation/pagination buttons during transition
|allowSlidePrev
|boolean
|true
|Set to false to disable swiping to previous slide direction (to left or top)
|allowSlideNext
|boolean
|true
|Set to false to disable swiping to next slide direction (to right or bottom)
|noSwiping
|boolean
|true
|Enable/disable swiping on elements matched to class specified in
noSwipingClass
|noSwipingClass
|string
|'swiper-no-swiping'
|Specify
noSwiping's' element css class
|noSwipingSelector
|string
|Can be used instead of
noSwipingClass to specify elements to disable swiping on. For example
'input' will disable swiping on all inputs
|swipeHandler
|string / HTMLElement
|null
|String with CSS selector or HTML element of the container with pagination that will work as only available handler for swiping
|Clicks
|preventClicks
|boolean
|true
|Set to true to prevent accidental unwanted clicks on links during swiping
|preventClicksPropagation
|boolean
|true
|Set to true to stop clicks event propagation on links during swiping
|slideToClickedSlide
|boolean
|false
|Set to true and click on any slide will produce transition to this slide
|Freemode
|freeMode
|boolean
|false
|If true then slides will not have fixed positions
|freeModeMomentum
|boolean
|true
|If true, then slide will keep moving for a while after you release it
|freeModeMomentumRatio
|number
|1
|Higher value produces larger momentum distance after you release slider
|freeModeMomentumVelocityRatio
|number
|1
|Higher value produces larger momentum velocity after you release slider
|freeModeMomentumBounce
|boolean
|true
|Set to false if you want to disable momentum bounce in free mode
|freeModeMomentumBounceRatio
|number
|1
|Higher value produces larger momentum bounce effect
|freeModeMinimumVelocity
|number
|0.02
|Minimum touchmove-velocity required to trigger free mode momentum
|freeModeSticky
|boolean
|false
|Set to true to enable snap to slides positions in free mode
|Progress
|watchSlidesProgress
|boolean
|false
|Enable this feature to calculate each slides progress
|watchSlidesVisibility
|boolean
|false
watchSlidesProgress should be enabled. Enable this option and slides that are in viewport will have additional visible class
|Images
|preloadImages
|boolean
|true
|When enabled Swiper will force to load all images
|updateOnImagesReady
|boolean
|true
|When enabled Swiper will be reinitialized after all inner images (<img> tags) are loaded. Required
preloadImages: true
|Loop
|loop
|boolean
|false
Set to true to enable continuous loop mode
If you use it along with
Also, because of nature of how the loop mode works, it will add duplicated slides. Such duplicated classes will have additional classes:
|loopAdditionalSlides
|number
|0
|Addition number of slides that will be cloned after creating of loop
|loopedSlides
|number
|null
|If you use
slidesPerView:'auto' with loop mode you should tell to Swiper how many slides it should loop (duplicate) using this parameter
|loopFillGroupWithBlank
|boolean
|false
|Enable and loop mode will fill groups with insufficient number of slides with blank slides. Good to be used with
slidesPerGroup parameter
|loopPreventsSlide
|boolean
|true
|When enabled it prevents Swiper slide prev/next transitions when transitions is already in progress (has efect when
loop enabled)
|Breakpoints
|breakpoints
|object
Allows to set different parameter for different responsive breakpoints (screen sizes). Not all parameters can be changed in breakpoints, only those which are not required different layout and logic, like
Since version 5.3.0 it also supports "ratio" (width/height) breakpoints:
|Observer
|observer
|boolean
|false
|Set to true to enable Mutation Observer on Swiper and its elements. In this case Swiper will be updated (reinitialized) each time if you change its style (like hide/show) or modify its child elements (like adding/removing slides)
|observeParents
|boolean
|false
|Set to true if you also need to watch Mutations for Swiper parent elements
|observeSlideChildren
|boolean
|false
|Set to true if you also need to watch Mutations for Swiper slide children elements
|Namespace
|containerModifierClass
|string
|'swiper-container-'
|The beginning of the modifier CSS class that can be added to swiper container depending on different parameters
|slideClass
|string
|'swiper-slide'
|CSS class name of slide
|slideActiveClass
|string
|'swiper-slide-active'
|CSS class name of currently active slide
|slideDuplicateActiveClass
|string
|'swiper-slide-duplicate-active'
|CSS class name of duplicated slide which represents the currently active slide
|slideVisibleClass
|string
|'swiper-slide-visible'
|CSS class name of currently visible slide
|slideDuplicateClass
|string
|'swiper-slide-duplicate'
|CSS class name of slide duplicated by loop mode
|slideNextClass
|string
|'swiper-slide-next'
|CSS class name of slide which is right after currently active slide
|slideDuplicateNextClass
|string
|'swiper-slide-duplicate-next'
|CSS class name of duplicated slide which represents the slide next to active slide
|slidePrevClass
|string
|'swiper-slide-prev'
|CSS class name of slide which is right before currently active slide
|slideDuplicatePrevClass
|string
|'swiper-slide-duplicate-prev'
|CSS class name of duplicated slide which represents the slide previous to active slide
|slideBlankClass
|string
|'swiper-slide-invisible-blank'
|CSS class name of blank slide append to fill groups in loop mode when
loopFillGroupWithBlank is also enabled
|wrapperClass
|string
|'swiper-wrapper'
|CSS class name of slides' wrapper
After we initialize Slider we have its initialized instance in variable (like
mySwiper variable in example above) with helpful methods and properties:
|Properties
|mySwiper.params
|Object with passed initialization parameters
|mySwiper.$el
|Dom7 element with slider container HTML element. To get vanilla HTMLElement use
mySwiper.el
|mySwiper.$wrapperEl
|Dom7 element with slider wrapper HTML element. To get vanilla HTMLElement use
mySwiper.wrapperEl
|mySwiper.slides
|Dom7 array-like collection of slides HTML elements. To get specific slide HTMLElement use
mySwiper.slides[1]
|mySwiper.width
|Width of container
|mySwiper.height
|Height of container
|mySwiper.translate
|Current value of wrapper translate
|mySwiper.progress
|Current progress of wrapper translate (from 0 to 1)
|mySwiper.activeIndex
Index number of currently active slide
Note, that in loop mode active index value will be always shifted on a number of looped/duplicated slides
|mySwiper.realIndex
Index number of currently active slide considering duplicated slides in loop mode
|mySwiper.previousIndex
|Index number of previously active slide
|mySwiper.isBeginning
|true if slider on most "left"/"top" position
|mySwiper.isEnd
|true if slider on most "right"/"bottom" position
|mySwiper.animating
|true if swiper is in transition
|mySwiper.touches
|Object with the following touch event properties:
|mySwiper.clickedIndex
|Index number of last clicked slide
|mySwiper.clickedSlide
|Link to last clicked slide (HTMLElement)
|mySwiper.allowSlideNext
|Disable / enable ability to slide to the next slides by assigning
false/
true to this property
|mySwiper.allowSlidePrev
|Disable / enable ability to slide to the previous slides by assigning
false/
true to this property
|mySwiper.allowTouchMove
|Disable / enable ability move slider by grabbing it with mouse or by touching it with finger (on touch screens) by assigning
false/
true to this property
|Methods
|mySwiper.slideNext(speed, runCallbacks);
|Run transition to next slide
|mySwiper.slidePrev(speed, runCallbacks);
|Run transition to previous slide
|mySwiper.slideTo(index, speed, runCallbacks);
|Run transition to the slide with index number equal to 'index' parameter for the duration equal to 'speed' parameter.
|mySwiper.slideToLoop(index, speed, runCallbacks);
|Does the same as .slideTo but for the case when used with enabled
loop. So this method will slide to slides with
realIndex matching to passed
index
|mySwiper.slideReset(speed, runCallbacks);
|Reset swiper position to currently active slide for the duration equal to 'speed' parameter.
|mySwiper.slideToClosest(speed, runCallbacks);
|Reset swiper position to closest slide/snap point for the duration equal to 'speed' parameter.
|mySwiper.updateAutoHeight(speed);
|Force swiper to update its height (when autoHeight enabled) for the duration eqaul to 'speed' parameter
|mySwiper.update();
You should call it after you add/remove slides manually, or after you hide/show it, or do any custom DOM modifications with Swiper
This method also includes subcall of the following methods which you can use separately:
|mySwiper.changeDirection(direction);
Changes slider direction from horizontal to vertical and back.
|mySwiper.detachEvents();
|Detach all events listeners
|mySwiper.attachEvents();
|Atach all events listeners again
|mySwiper.destroy(deleteInstance, cleanStyles);
|Destroy slider instance and detach all events listeners, where
|mySwiper.appendSlide(slides);
|Add new slides to the end.
slides could be HTMLElement or HTML string with new slide or array with such slides, for example:
|mySwiper.prependSlide(slides);
|Add new slides to the beginning.
slides could be HTMLElement or HTML string with new slide or array with such slides, for example:
|mySwiper.addSlide(index, slides);
|Add new slides to the required index.
slides could be HTMLElement or HTML string with new slide or array with such slides, for example:
|mySwiper.removeSlide(slideIndex);
|Remove selected slides.
slideIndex could be a number with slide index to remove or array with indexes, for example:
|mySwiper.removeAllSlides();
|Remove all slides
|mySwiper.setTranslate(translate);
|Set custom css3 transform's translate value for swiper wrapper
|mySwiper.getTranslate();
|Get current value of swiper wrapper css3 transform translate
|mySwiper.translateTo(translate, speed, runCallbacks, translateBounds);
|Animate custom css3 transform's translate value for swiper wrapper
|mySwiper.on(event, handler)
|Add event listener
|mySwiper.once(event, handler)
|Add event listener that will be executed only once
|mySwiper.off(event, handler)
|Remove event listener for specified event
|mySwiper.off(event)
|Remove all listeners for specified event
|mySwiper.unsetGrabCursor();
|Unset grab cursor
|mySwiper.setGrabCursor();
|Set grab cursor
Swiper comes with a bunch of useful events you can listen. Events can be assigned in two ways:
Using
on parameter on swiper initialization:
var mySwiper = new Swiper('.swiper-container', {
// ...
on: {
init: function () {
console.log('swiper initialized');
},
},
};
Using
on method after swiper initialization.
var mySwiper = new Swiper('.swiper-container', {
// ...
};
mySwiper.on('slideChange', function () {
console.log('slide changed');
});
Please note, that
this keyword within event handler always points to Swiper instance
|Event name
|Arguments
|Description
|init
|(swiper)
Event will be fired right after Swiper initialization. Note that with
Otherwise use it as the parameter:
|beforeDestroy
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired right before Swiper destroyed
|slideChange
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired when currently active slide is changed
|slideChangeTransitionStart
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired in the beginning of animation to other slide (next or previous).
|slideChangeTransitionEnd
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired after animation to other slide (next or previous).
|slideNextTransitionStart
|(swiper)
|Same as "slideChangeTransitionStart" but for "forward" direction only
|slideNextTransitionEnd
|(swiper)
|Same as "slideChangeTransitionEnd" but for "forward" direction only
|slidePrevTransitionStart
|(swiper)
|Same as "slideChangeTransitionStart" but for "backward" direction only
|slidePrevTransitionEnd
|(swiper)
|Same as "slideChangeTransitionEnd" but for "backward" direction only
|transitionStart
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired in the beginning of transition.
|transitionEnd
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired after transition.
|touchStart
|(swiper, event)
|Event will be fired when user touch Swiper. Receives
touchstart event as an arguments.
|touchMove(event)
|(swiper, event)
|Event will be fired when user touch and move finger over Swiper. Receives
touchmove event as an arguments.
|touchMoveOpposite
|(swiper, event)
|Event will be fired when user touch and move finger over Swiper in direction opposite to
direction parameter. Receives
touchmove event as an arguments.
|sliderMove
|(swiper, event)
|Event will be fired when user touch and move finger over Swiper and move it. Receives
touchmove event as an arguments.
|touchEnd
|(swiper, event)
|Event will be fired when user release Swiper. Receives
touchend event as an arguments.
|click
|(swiper, event)
|Event will be fired when user click/tap on Swiper. Receives
touchend event as an arguments.
|tap
|(swiper, event)
|Event will be fired when user click/tap on Swiper. Receives
touchend event as an arguments.
|doubleTap
|(swiper, event)
|Event will be fired when user double tap on Swiper's container. Receives
touchend event as an arguments
|imagesReady
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired right after all inner images are loaded.
updateOnImagesReady should be also enabled
|progress
|(swiper, progress)
|Event will be fired when Swiper progress is changed, as an arguments it receives progress that is always from 0 to 1
|reachBeginning
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired when Swiper reach its beginning (initial position)
|reachEnd
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired when Swiper reach last slide
|fromEdge
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired when Swiper goes from
beginning or
end position
|toEdge
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired when Swiper goes tot
beginning or
end position
|setTranslate
|(swiper, translate)
|Event will be fired when swiper's wrapper change its position. Receives current translate value as an arguments
|setTransition
|(swiper, transition)
|Event will be fired everytime when swiper starts animation. Receives current transition duration (in ms) as an arguments
|resize
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired on window resize right before swiper's onresize manipulation
|observerUpdate
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired if observer is enabled and it detects DOM mutations
|beforeLoopFix
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired right before "loop fix"
|loopFix
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired after "loop fix"
|breakpoint
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired on breakpoint change (when
breakpoints is used)
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|navigation
|object
Object with navigation parameters. For example:
|{
|nextEl
|string / HTMLElement
|null
|String with CSS selector or HTML element of the element that will work like "next" button after click on it
|prevEl
|string / HTMLElement
|null
|String with CSS selector or HTML element of the element that will work like "prev" button after click on it
|hideOnClick
|boolean
|false
|Toggle navigation buttons visibility after click on Slider's container
|disabledClass
|string
|'swiper-button-disabled'
|CSS class name added to navigation button when it becomes disabled
|hiddenClass
|string
|'swiper-button-hidden'
|CSS class name added to navigation button when it becomes hidden
|lockClass
|string
|'swiper-button-lock'
|CSS class name added to navigation button when it is disabled
|}
|Properties
|mySwiper.navigation.nextEl
|HTMLElement of "next" navigation button
|mySwiper.navigation.prevEl
|HTMLElement of "previous" navigation button
|Methods
|mySwiper.navigation.update();
|Update navigation buttons state (enabled/disabled)
|Event name
|Arguments
|Description
|navigationHide
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired on navigation hide
|navigationShow
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired on navigation show
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|pagination
|object
Object with navigation parameters. For example:
|{
|el
|string
|null
|String with CSS selector or HTML element of the container with pagination
|type
|string
|'bullets'
|String with type of pagination. Can be "bullets", "fraction", "progressbar" or "custom"
|bulletElement
|string
|'span'
|Defines which HTML tag will be use to represent single pagination bullet. Only for bullets pagination type.
|dynamicBullets
|boolean
|false
|Good to enable if you use bullets pagination with a lot of slides. So it will keep only few bullets visible at the same time.
|dynamicMainBullets
|number
|1
|The number of main bullets visible when dynamicBullets enabled.
|hideOnClick
|boolean
|true
|Toggle (hide/true) pagination container visibility after click on Slider's container
|clickable
|boolean
|false
|If true then clicking on pagination button will cause transition to appropriate slide. Only for bullets pagination type
|progressbarOpposite
|boolean
|false
|Makes pagination progressbar opposite to Swiper's
direction parameter, means vertical progressbar for horizontal swiper direction and horizontal progressbar for vertical swiper direction
|formatFractionCurrent
|function(number)
|number => number
|Custom format fraction pagination current number. Function receives current number, and you need to return formatted value
|formatFractionTotal
|function(number)
|number => number
|Custom format fraction pagination total number. Function receives total number, and you need to return formatted value
|renderBullet
|function(index, className)
|null
|This parameter allows totally customize pagination bullets, you need to pass here a function that accepts index number of pagination bullet and required element class name (className). Only for bullets pagination type
For example, with this code, we can add slide number into pagination bullet:
|renderFraction
|function(currentClass, totalClass)
|null
|This parameter allows to customize "fraction" pagination html. Only for fraction pagination type
For example:
|renderProgressbar
|function(progressbarFillClass)
|null
|This parameter allows to customize "progress" pagination. Only for progress pagination type
For example:
|renderCustom
|function(swiper, current, total)
|null
|This parameter is required for custom pagination type where you have to specify how it should be rendered
For example:
|bulletClass
|string
|'swiper-pagination-bullet'
|CSS class name of single pagination bullet
|bulletActiveClass
|string
|'swiper-pagination-bullet-active'
|CSS class name of currently active pagination bullet
|modifierClass
|string
|'swiper-pagination-'
|The beginning of the modifier CSS class name that will be added to pagination depending on parameters
|currentClass
|string
|'swiper-pagination-current'
|CSS class name of the element with currently active index in "fraction" pagination
|totalClass
|string
|'swiper-pagination-total'
|CSS class name of the element with total number of "snaps" in "fraction" pagination
|hiddenClass
|string
|'swiper-pagination-hidden'
|CSS class name of pagination when it becomes inactive
|progressbarFillClass
|string
|'swiper-pagination-progressbar-fill'
|CSS class name of pagination progressbar fill element
|clickableClass
|string
|'swiper-pagination-clickable'
|CSS class name set to pagination when it is clickable
|lockClass
|string
|'swiper-pagination-lock'
|CSS class name set to pagination when it is disabled
|progressbarOppositeClass
|string
|'swiper-pagination-progressbar-opposite'
|CSS class name of pagination progressbar opposite
|}
|Properties
|mySwiper.pagination.el
|HTMLElement of pagination container element
|mySwiper.pagination.bullets
|Dom7 array-like collection of pagination bullets HTML elements. To get specific slide HTMLElement use
mySwiper.pagination.bullets[1]
|Methods
|mySwiper.pagination.render();
|Render pagination layout
|mySwiper.pagination.update();
|Update pagination state (enabled/disabled/active)
|Event name
|Arguments
|Description
|paginationRender
|(swiper, paginationEl)
|Event will be fired after pagination rendered
|paginationUpdate
|(swiper, paginationEl)
|Event will be fired when pagination updated
|paginationHide
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired on pagination hide
|paginationShow
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired on pagination show
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|scrollbar
|object
Object with scrollbar parameters. For example:
|{
|el
|string / HTMLElement
|null
|String with CSS selector or HTML element of the container with scrollbar.
|hide
|boolean
|true
|Hide scrollbar automatically after user interaction
|draggable
|boolean
|false
|Set to true to enable make scrollbar draggable that allows you to control slider position
|snapOnRelease
|boolean
|true
|Set to false to unsnap slider position to slides when you release scrollbar
|dragSize
|string/number
|'auto'
|Size of scrollbar draggable element in px
|lockClass
|string
|'swiper-scrollbar-lock'
|Scrollbar element additional CSS class when it is disabled
|dragClass
|string
|'swiper-scrollbar-drag'
|Scrollbar draggable element CSS class
|}
|Properties
|mySwiper.scrollbar.el
|HTMLElement of Scrollbar container element
|mySwiper.scrollbar.dragEl
|HTMLElement of Scrollbar draggable handler element
|Methods
|mySwiper.scrollbar.updateSize();
|Updates scrollbar track and handler sizes
|Event name
|Arguments
|Description
|scrollbarDragStart
|(swiper, event)
|Event will be fired on draggable scrollbar drag start
|scrollbarDragMove
|(swiper, event)
|Event will be fired on draggable scrollbar drag move
|scrollbarDragEnd
|(swiper, event)
|Event will be fired on draggable scrollbar drag end
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|autoplay
|object/boolean
Object with autoplay parameters or boolean true to enable with default settings. For example:
|{
|delay
|number
|3000
Delay between transitions (in ms). If this parameter is not specified, auto play will be disabled
If you need to specify different delay for specific slides you can do it by using
|stopOnLastSlide
|boolean
|false
|Enable this parameter and autoplay will be stopped when it reaches last slide (has no effect in loop mode)
|disableOnInteraction
|boolean
|true
|Set to false and autoplay will not be disabled after user interactions (swipes), it will be restarted every time after interaction
|reverseDirection
|boolean
|false
|Enables autoplay in reverse direction
|waitForTransition
|boolean
|true
|When enabled autoplay will wait for wrapper transition to continue. Can be disabled in case of using Virtual Translate when your slider may not have transition
|}
|Properties
|mySwiper.autoplay.running
|Whether autoplay enabled and running
|Methods
|mySwiper.autoplay.start();
|Start autoplay
|mySwiper.autoplay.stop();
|Stop autoplay
|Event name
|Arguments
|Description
|autoplayStart
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired in when autoplay started
|autoplayStop
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired when autoplay stopped
|autoplay
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired when slide changed with autoplay
Swiper supports parallax transition effects for swiper/slides nested elements. There are two types of parallax elements supported:
swiper-container. Parallax effect for such elements will depend on total slider progress. Useful for parallax backgrounds
To enable parallax effects you need to init Swiper with passed
parallax:true parameter and add one of the following (or mix) attributes to required elements:
data-swiper-parallax - enable transform-translate parallax transition. This attribute may accept:
data-swiper-parallax-x - same but for x-axis direction
data-swiper-parallax-y - same but for y-axis direction
data-swiper-parallax-scale - scale ratio of the parallax element when it is in "inactive" (not on active slide) state
data-swiper-parallax-opacity - opacity of the parallax element when it is in "inactive" (not on active slide) state
data-swiper-parallax-duration - custom transition duration for parallax elements
<div class="swiper-container">
<!-- Parallax background element -->
<div class="parallax-bg" style="background-image:url(path/to/image.jpg)" data-swiper-parallax="-23%">
</div>
<div class="swiper-wrapper">
<div class="swiper-slide">
<!-- Each slide has parallax title -->
<div class="title" data-swiper-parallax="-100">Slide 1</div>
<!-- Parallax subtitle -->
<div class="subtitle" data-swiper-parallax="-200">Subtitle</div>
<!-- And parallax text with custom transition duration -->
<div class="text" data-swiper-parallax="-300" data-swiper-parallax-duration="600">
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, ...</p>
</div>
<!-- Opacity parallax -->
<div data-swiper-parallax-opacity="0.5">I will change opacity</div>
<!-- Scale parallax -->
<div data-swiper-parallax-scale="0.15">I will change scale</div>
</div>
...
</div>
</div>
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|parallax
|boolean
|false
|Enable, if you want to use "parallaxed" elements inside of slider
To enable lazy loading, first of all we need a special layout for images or elements with background in slides:
<div class="swiper-container">
<div class="swiper-wrapper">
<!-- Lazy image -->
<div class="swiper-slide">
<img data-src="path/to/picture-1.jpg" class="swiper-lazy">
<div class="swiper-lazy-preloader"></div>
</div>
<!-- Lazy image with srscet-->
<div class="swiper-slide">
<img data-src="path/to/logo-small.png" data-srcset="path/logo/logo-large.png 2x" class="swiper-lazy">
<div class="swiper-lazy-preloader"></div>
</div>
<!-- Element with lazy background image -->
<div class="swiper-slide">
<div data-background="path/to/picture-2.jpg" class="swiper-lazy">
<div class="swiper-lazy-preloader"></div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- Lazy background image on slide itself -->
<div data-background="path/to/picture-3.jpg" class="swiper-slide swiper-lazy">
<div class="swiper-lazy-preloader"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
As you see:
You may also add animated preloader spinner to slide which will be removed automatically after image loaded:
<div class="swiper-lazy-preloader"></div>
Or white-one for dark layout:
<div class="swiper-lazy-preloader swiper-lazy-preloader-white"></div>
After that we need to enable lazy loading on Swiper initialization:
var swiper = new Swiper('.swiper-container', {
// Disable preloading of all images
preloadImages: false,
// Enable lazy loading
lazy: true
});
If you use slidesPerView "auto" or slidesPerView > 1, then you should also enable watchSlidesVisibility and Swiper will load images in currently visible slides
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|lazy
|object/boolean
Enables images lazy loading. Object with lazy loading parameters or boolean true to enable with default settings. For example:
|{
|loadPrevNext
|boolean
|false
|Set to "true" to enable lazy loading for the closest slides images (for previous and next slide images)
|loadPrevNextAmount
|number
|1
|Amount of next/prev slides to preload lazy images in. Can't be less than
slidesPerView
|loadOnTransitionStart
|boolean
|false
|By default, Swiper will load lazy images after transition to this slide, so you may enable this parameter if you need it to start loading of new image in the beginning of transition
|elementClass
|string
|'swiper-lazy'
|CSS class name of lazy element
|loadingClass
|string
|'swiper-lazy-loading'
|CSS class name of lazy loading element
|loadedClass
|string
|'swiper-lazy-loaded'
|CSS class name of lazy loaded element
|preloaderClass
|string
|'swiper-lazy-preloader'
|CSS class name of lazy preloader
|}
|Methods
|mySwiper.lazy.load();
|Load/update lazy images based on current slider state (position)
|mySwiper.lazy.loadInSlide(index);
|Force to load lazy images in slide by specified index
|Event name
|Arguments
|Description
|lazyImageLoad
|(swiper, slideEl, imageEl)
|Event will be fired in the beginning of lazy loading of image
|lazyImageReady
|(swiper, slideEl, imageEl)
|Event will be fired when lazy loading image will be loaded
Be sure to have the
effect param set to
fade in order for this to work.
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|fadeEffect
|object
Object with Fade-effect parameters. For example:
|{
|crossFade
|boolean
|false
|Enables slides cross fade
|}
Be sure to have the
effect param set to
coverflow in order for this to work.
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|coverflowEffect
|object
Object with Coverflow-effect parameters. For example:
|{
|slideShadows
|boolean
|true
|Enables slides shadows
|rotate
|number
|50
|Slide rotate in degrees
|stretch
|number
|0
|Stretch space between slides (in px)
|depth
|number
|100
|Depth offset in px (slides translate in Z axis)
|modifier
|number
|1
|Effect multipler
|}
Be sure to have the
effect param set to
flip in order for this to work.
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|flipEffect
|object
Object with Flip-effect parameters. For example:
|{
|slideShadows
|boolean
|true
|Enables slides shadows
|limitRotation
|boolean
|true
|Limit edge slides rotation
|}
Be sure to have the
effect param set to
cube in order for this to work.
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|cubeEffect
|object
Object with Cube-effect parameters. For example:
|{
|slideShadows
|boolean
|true
|Enables slides shadows
|shadow
|boolean
|true
|Enables main slider shadow
|shadowOffset
|number
|20
|Main shadow offset in px
|shadowScale
|number
|0.94
|Main shadow scale ratio
|}
In addition to Controller component Swiper comes with Thumbs component that is designed to work with additional thumbs swiper in a more correct way than Controller which is used for syncing two swipers.
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|thumbs
|object
Object with thumbs component parameters. For example:
|{
|swiper
|object
Swiper
|Swiper instance of swiper used as thumbs or object with Swiper parameters to initialize thumbs swiper. For example:
or
|slideThumbActiveClass
|string
|'swiper-slide-thumb-active'
|Additional class that will be added to activated thumbs swiper slide
|thumbsContainerClass
|string
|'swiper-container-thumbs'
|Additional class that will be added to thumbs swiper-container
|multipleActiveThumbs
|boolean
|true
|When enabled multiple thumbnail slides may get activated
|autoScrollOffset
|number
|0
|Allows to set on which thumbs active slide from edge it should automaticall move scroll thumbs. For example, if set to
1 and last visible thumb will be activated (1 from edge) it will auto scroll thumbs
|}
|Properties
|mySwiper.thumbs.swiper
|Swiper instance of thumbs swiper
Swiper supports zoom images functionality (similar to what you see on iOS when browsing single photo) where you can zoom-in image by pinch gesture and or by zoom-in/out by double tap on it. In this case, additional layout is required:
<div class="swiper-container">
<div class="swiper-wrapper">
<div class="swiper-slide">
<div class="swiper-zoom-container">
<img src="path/to/image1.jpg">
</div>
</div>
<div class="swiper-slide">
<div class="swiper-zoom-container">
<img src="path/to/image2.jpg">
</div>
</div>
<div class="swiper-slide">Plain slide with text</div>
<div class="swiper-slide">
<!-- Override maxRatio parameter -->
<div class="swiper-zoom-container" data-swiper-zoom="5">
<img src="path/to/image1.jpg">
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
All "zoomable" images should be wrapped with the div with
swiper-zoom-container class.
By default it expects to zoom one of the
img,
picture or
canvas element. If you want to make zoom on some other custom element, then just add
swiper-zoom-target class to this element. For example:
<div class="swiper-container">
<div class="swiper-wrapper">
<div class="swiper-slide">
<div class="swiper-zoom-container">
<!-- custom zoomable element -->
<div class="swiper-zoom-target" style="background-image: url(...)"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
You can override
maxRatio parameter for specific slides by using
data-swiper-zoom attribute on zoom container.
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|zoom
|object/boolean
Enables zooming functionality. Object with zoom parameters or boolean true to enable with default settings. For example:
|{
|maxRatio
|number
|3
|Maximum image zoom multiplier
|minRatio
|number
|1
|Minimal image zoom multiplier
|toggle
|boolean
|true
|Enable/disable zoom-in by slide's double tap
|containerClass
|string
|'swiper-zoom-container'
|CSS class name of zoom container
|zoomedSlideClass
|string
|'swiper-slide-zoomed'
|CSS class name of zoomed in container
|}
|Properties
|mySwiper.zoom.enabled
|Whether the zoom module is enabled
|mySwiper.zoom.scale
|Current image scale ratio
|Methods
|mySwiper.zoom.enable();
|Enable zoom module
|mySwiper.zoom.disable();
|Disable zoom module
|mySwiper.zoom.in();
|Zoom in image of the currently active slide
|mySwiper.zoom.out();
|Zoom out image of the currently active slide
|mySwiper.zoom.toggle();
|Toggle image zoom of the currently active slide
|Event name
|Arguments
|Description
|zoomChange
|(swiper, scale, imageEl, slideEl)
|Event will be fired when zoom changes
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|keyboard
|object/boolean
|false
Enables navigation through slides using keyboard. Object with keyboard parameters or boolean true to enable with default settings. For example:
|{
|enabled
|boolean
|false
|Set to true to enable keyboard control
|onlyInViewport
|boolean
|true
|When enabled it will control sliders that are currently in viewport
|pageUpDown
|boolean
|true
|When enabled it will enable keyboard navigation by Page Up and Page Down keys
|}
|Properties
|mySwiper.keyboard.enabled
|Whether the keyboard control is enabled
|Methods
|mySwiper.keyboard.enable();
|Enable keyboard control
|mySwiper.keyboard.disable();
|Disable keyboard control
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|mousewheel
|object/boolean
|false
Enables navigation through slides using mouse wheel. Object with mousewheel parameters or boolean true to enable with default settings. For example:
|{
|forceToAxis
|boolean
|false
|Set to true to force mousewheel swipes to axis. So in horizontal mode mousewheel will work only with horizontal mousewheel scrolling, and only with vertical scrolling in vertical mode.
|releaseOnEdges
|boolean
|false
|Set to true and swiper will release mousewheel event and allow page scrolling when swiper is on edge positions (in the beginning or in the end)
|invert
|boolean
|false
|Set to true to invert sliding direction
|sensitivity
|number
|1
|Multiplier of mousewheel data, allows to tweak mouse wheel sensitivity
|eventsTarget
|string / HTMLElement
|'container'
|String with CSS selector or HTML element of the container accepting mousewheel events. By default it is swiper-container
|}
|Properties
|mySwiper.mousewheel.enabled
|Whether the mousewheel control is enabled
|Methods
|mySwiper.mousewheel.enable();
|Enable mousewheel control
|mySwiper.mousewheel.disable();
|Disable mousewheel control
Virtual Slides module allows to keep just required amount of slides in DOM. It is very useful in terms in performance and memory issues if you have a lot of slides, especially slides with heavyweight DOM tree or images.
Note that according to Virtual Slides realization it doesn't work with
loop mode,
slidesPerColumn more than 1 and
slidesPerView: 'auto'
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|virtual
|object/boolean
Enables virtual slides functionality. Object with virtual slides parameters or boolean true to enable with default settings. For example:
|{
|slides
|array
|[]
|Array with slides
|cache
|boolean
|true
|Enables DOM cache of rendering slides html elements. Once they are rendered they will be saved to cache and reused from it.
|renderSlide
|function(slide, index)
|null
|Function to render slide. As an argument it accepts current slide item for
slides array and index number of the current slide. Function must return an outter HTML of the swiper slide.
|renderExternal
|function(data)
|null
|Function for external rendering (e.g. using some other library to handle DOM manipulations and state like React.js or Vue.js). As an argument it accepts data object with the following properties:
|renderExternalUpdate
|boolean
|true
|When enabled (by default) it will update Swiper layout right after renderExternal called. Useful to disable and update swiper manually when used with render libraries that renders asynchronously
|addSlidesBefore
|number
|0
|Increases amount of pre-rendered slides before active slide
|addSlidesAfter
|number
|0
|Increases amount of pre-rendered slides after active slide
|}
|Properties
|mySwiper.virtual.cache
|Object with cached slides HTML elements
|mySwiper.virtual.from
|Index of first rendered slide
|mySwiper.virtual.to
|Index of last rendered slide
|mySwiper.virtual.slides
|Array with slide items passed by
virtual.slides parameter
|Methods
|mySwiper.virtual.appendSlide(slides);
|Append slide.
slides can be a single slide item or array with such slides.
|mySwiper.virtual.prependSlide(slides);
|Prepend slide.
slides can be a single slide item or array with such slides.
|mySwiper.virtual.removeSlide(slideIndexes);
|Remove specific slide or slides.
slideIndexes can be a number with slide index to remove or array with indexes.
|mySwiper.virtual.removeAllSlides();
|Remove all slides.
|mySwiper.virtual.update();
|Update virutal slides state.
renderExternal allows to bypass slides rendering to other libraries, and can be super handy with libraries like React.js and Vue.js
With Vue.js
<template>
<!-- ... -->
<div class="swiper-container">
<div class="swiper-wrapper">
<!-- It is important to set "left" style prop on every slide -->
<div class="swiper-slide"
v-for="(slide, index) in virtualData.slides"
:key="index"
:style="slideStyles"
>{{slide}}</div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- ... -->
</template>
<script>
import Swiper from 'swiper/bundle';
export default {
data() {
return {
// dummy slides data
slides: (function () {
var slides = [];
for (var i = 0; i < 600; i += 1) {
slides.push('Slide ' + (i + 1));
}
return slides;
}()),
// virtual data
virtualData: {
slides: [],
},
}
},
computed: {
slideStyles() {
return `left: ${this.virtualData.offset}px;`;
}
},
mounted() {
const self = this;
const swiper = new Swiper('.swiper-container', {
// ...
virtual: {
slides: self.slides,
renderExternal(data) {
// assign virtual slides data
self.virtualData = data;
},
},
});
},
};
</script>
With React.js
import React from 'react';
import Swiper from 'swiper/bundle';
export default class extends React.Component {
constructor() {
this.state = {
// dummy slides data
slides: (function () {
var slides = [];
for (var i = 0; i < 600; i += 1) {
slides.push('Slide ' + (i + 1));
}
return slides;
}()),
// virtual data
virtualData: {
slides: [],
},
}
}
componentDidMount() {
const self = this;
const swiper = new Swiper('.swiper-container', {
// ...
virtual: {
slides: self.state.slides,
renderExternal(data) {
// assign virtual slides data
self.setState({
virtualData: data,
});
}
},
});
}
render() {
{/* ... */}
<div className="swiper-container">
<div className="swiper-wrapper">
{/* It is important to set "left" style prop on every slide */}
{this.state.virtualData.slides.map((slide, index) => (
<div className="swiper-slide"
key={index}
style={{left: `${virtualData.offset}px`}}
>{slide}</div>
))}
</div>
</div>
{/* ... */}
}
}
Hash navigation is intended to have a link to specific slide that allows to load page with specific slide opened.
To make it work, you need to enable it by passing
hashNavigation:true parameter and adding slides hashes in
data-hash attribute:
<div class="swiper-container">
<div class="swiper-wrapper">
<div class="swiper-slide" data-hash="slide1">Slide 1</div>
<div class="swiper-slide" data-hash="slide2">Slide 2</div>
<div class="swiper-slide" data-hash="slide3">Slide 3</div>
<div class="swiper-slide" data-hash="slide4">Slide 4</div>
<div class="swiper-slide" data-hash="slide5">Slide 5</div>
...
</div>
</div>
var swiper = new Swiper('.swiper-container', {
//enable hash navigation
hashNavigation: true
})
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|hashNavigation
|object/boolean
Enables hash url navigation to for slides. Object with hash navigation parameters or boolean true to enable with default settings. For example:
|{
|watchState
|boolean
|false
|Set to true to enable also navigation through slides (when hashnav is enabled) by browser history or by setting directly hash on document location
|replaceState
|boolean
|false
|Works in addition to hashnav to replace current url state with the new one instead of adding it to history
|}
|Event name
|Arguments
|Description
|hashChange
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired on window hash change
|hashSet
|(swiper)
|Event will be fired when swiper updates the hash
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|history
|object/boolean
Enables history push state where every slide will have its own url. In this parameter you have to specify main slides url like "slides" and specify every slide url using
Object with history navigation parameters or boolean true to enable with default settings. For example:
|{
|replaceState
|boolean
|false
|Works in addition to hashnav or history to replace current url state with the new one instead of adding it to history
|key
|string
|'slides'
|Url key for slides
|}
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|controller
|object/boolean
Object with controller parameters or boolean true to enable with default settings. For example:
|{
|control
|[Swiper Instance]
|undefined
|Pass here another Swiper instance or array with Swiper instances that should be controlled by this Swiper
|inverse
|boolean
|false
|Set to true and controlling will be in inverse direction
|by
|string
|'slide'
|Can be
'slide' or
'container'. Defines a way how to control another slider: slide by slide (with respect to other slider's grid) or depending on all slides/container (depending on total slider percentage)
|}
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|a11y
|object/boolean
Object with a11y parameters or boolean true to enable with default settings. For example:
|{
|enabled
|boolean
|true
|Enables A11y
|prevSlideMessage
|string
|'Previous slide'
|Message for screen readers for previous button
|nextSlideMessage
|string
|'Next slide'
|Message for screen readers for next button
|firstSlideMessage
|string
|'This is the first slide'
|Message for screen readers for previous button when swiper is on first slide
|lastSlideMessage
|string
|'This is the last slide'
|Message for screen readers for previous button when swiper is on last slide
|paginationBulletMessage
|string
|'Go to slide {{index}}'
|Message for screen readers for single pagination bullet
|notificationClass
|string
|'swiper-notification'
|CSS class name of a11y notification
|}
You have two options of making custom version of Swiper.
If you use bundler with JS modules support in your project you can import only the modules you need:
// Import Swiper and modules
import { Swiper, Navigation, Pagination, Scrollbar } from 'swiper';
// Install modules
Swiper.use([Navigation, Pagination, Scrollbar]);
// Now you can use Swiper
var swiper = new Swiper('.swiper-container', {
speed: 500,
navigation: {
nextEl: '.swiper-button-next',
prevEl: '.swiper-button-prev',
},
// ...
});
The following modules are exported:
Swiper - core library
Virtual - Virtual Slides module
Keyboard - Keyboard Control module
Mousewheel - Mousewheel Control module
Navigation - Navigation module
Pagination - Pagination module
Scrollbar - Scrollbar module
Parallax - Parallax module
Zoom - Zoom module
Lazy - Lazy module
Controller - Controller module
A11y - Accessibility module
History - History Navigation module
HashNavigation - Hash Navigation module
Autoplay - Autoplay module
EffectFade - Fade Effect module
EffectCube - Cube Effect module
EffectFlip - Flip Effect module
EffectCoverflow - Coverflow Effect module
Thumbs - Thumbs module
Swiper comes with gulp builder that allows to build custom library version where you may include only required modules. We need the following:
$ npm install
scripts/build-config.js file:
module.exports = {
// remove components you don't need
components: [
'virtual',
'keyboard',
'mousewheel',
'navigation',
'pagination',
'scrollbar',
'parallax',
'zoom',
'lazy',
'controller',
'a11y',
'history',
'hash-navigation',
'autoplay',
'effect-fade',
'effect-cube',
'effect-flip',
'effect-coverflow',
'thumbs',
],
// default color of navigation elements
themeColor: '#007aff',
// additional color to be included
colors: {
white: '#ffffff',
black: '#000000',
},
};
$ npm run build:prod
package/ folder.
Swiper (since version 6) is fully typed, it exports
Swiper and
SwiperOptions types:
// main.ts
import { Swiper, SwiperOptions } from 'swiper';
const swiperParams: SwiperOptions = {
slidesPerView: 3,
spaceBetween: 50,
};
const swiper = new Swiper('.swiper-container', swiperParams);
You can also check auto generated TypeScript definitions explorer for all the types, options, properties and methods.