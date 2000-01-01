Swiper API

Swiper Full HTML Layout

< div class = " swiper-container " > < div class = " swiper-wrapper " > < div class = " swiper-slide " > Slide 1 </ div > < div class = " swiper-slide " > Slide 2 </ div > < div class = " swiper-slide " > Slide 3 </ div > ... </ div > < div class = " swiper-pagination " > </ div > < div class = " swiper-button-prev " > </ div > < div class = " swiper-button-next " > </ div > < div class = " swiper-scrollbar " > </ div > </ div >

Styles

Swiper package contains different sets of CSS, Less and SCSS styles:

CSS Styles

CSS styles available only for bundle version:

swiper-bundle.css - all Swiper styles including all components styles (like Navigation, Pagination, etc.)

- all Swiper styles including all components styles (like Navigation, Pagination, etc.) swiper-bundle.min.css - same as previous but minified

Less Styles

Less styles are separate styles for core version and components:

swiper.less - only core Swiper styles

- only core Swiper styles components/a11y/a11y.less - styles required for A11y component

- styles required for A11y component components/controller/controller.less - styles required for A11y component

- styles required for A11y component components/effect-coverflow/effect-coverflow.less - styles required for Coveflow Effect component

- styles required for Coveflow Effect component components/effect-cube/effect-cube.less - styles required for Cube Effect component

- styles required for Cube Effect component components/effect-fade/effect-fade.less - styles required for Fade Effect component

- styles required for Fade Effect component components/effect-flip/effect-flip.less - styles required for Flip Effect component

- styles required for Flip Effect component components/lazy/lazy.less - styles required for Lazy component

- styles required for Lazy component components/navigation/navigation.less - styles required for Navigation component

- styles required for Navigation component components/pagination/pagination.less - styles required for Pagination component

- styles required for Pagination component components/scrollbar/scrollbar.less - styles required for Scrollbar component

- styles required for Scrollbar component components/thumbs/thumbs.less - styles required for Thumbs component

- styles required for Thumbs component components/zoom/zoom.less - styles required for Zoom component

SCSS Styles

SCSS styles are also separate styles for core version and components:

swiper.scss - only core Swiper styles

- only core Swiper styles components/a11y/a11y.scss - styles required for A11y component

- styles required for A11y component components/controller/controller.scss - styles required for A11y component

- styles required for A11y component components/effect-coverflow/effect-coverflow.scss - styles required for Coveflow Effect component

- styles required for Coveflow Effect component components/effect-cube/effect-cube.scss - styles required for Cube Effect component

- styles required for Cube Effect component components/effect-fade/effect-fade.scss - styles required for Fade Effect component

- styles required for Fade Effect component components/effect-flip/effect-flip.scss - styles required for Flip Effect component

- styles required for Flip Effect component components/lazy/lazy.scss - styles required for Lazy component

- styles required for Lazy component components/navigation/navigation.scss - styles required for Navigation component

- styles required for Navigation component components/pagination/pagination.scss - styles required for Pagination component

- styles required for Pagination component components/scrollbar/scrollbar.scss - styles required for Scrollbar component

- styles required for Scrollbar component components/thumbs/thumbs.scss - styles required for Thumbs component

- styles required for Thumbs component components/zoom/zoom.scss - styles required for Zoom component

Initialize Swiper

Now, when we have Swiper's HTML, we need to initialize it using the following function:

new Swiper(swiperContainer, parameters)- initialize swiper with options swiperContainer - HTMLElement or string (with CSS Selector) of swiper container HTML element. Required.

- or (with CSS Selector) of swiper container HTML element. Required. parameters - object - object with Swiper parameters. Optional.

- - object with Swiper parameters. Optional. Method returns initialized Swiper instance

For example:

var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { speed : 400 , spaceBetween : 100 } ) ;

After you initialize Swiper it is possible to access to Swiper's instance on its HTMLElement. It is swiper property of Swiper's HTML container element:

var mySwiper = document . querySelector ( '.swiper-container' ) . swiper mySwiper . slideNext ( ) ;

Swiper Parameters

Let's look on list of all available parameters:

Parameter Type Default Description init boolean true Whether Swiper should be initialised automatically when you create an instance. If disabled, then you need to init it manually by calling mySwiper.init() updateOnWindowResize boolean true Swiper will recalculate slides position on window resize (orientationchange) initialSlide number 0 Index number of initial slide. direction string 'horizontal' Could be 'horizontal' or 'vertical' (for vertical slider). speed number 300 Duration of transition between slides (in ms) setWrapperSize boolean false Enabled this option and plugin will set width/height on swiper wrapper equal to total size of all slides. Mostly should be used as compatibility fallback option for browser that don't support flexbox layout well virtualTranslate boolean false Enabled this option and swiper will be operated as usual except it will not move, real translate values on wrapper will not be set. Useful when you may need to create custom slide transition width number Swiper width (in px). Parameter allows to force Swiper width. Useful only if you initialize Swiper when it is hidden. Setting this parameter will make Swiper not responsive. But can be useful when running under Node.js (e.g. for testing with libs like Jest, and for SSR) height number Swiper height (in px). Parameter allows to force Swiper height. Useful only if you initialize Swiper when it is hidden. Setting this parameter will make Swiper not responsive. But can be useful when running under Node.js (e.g. for testing with libs like Jest, and for SSR) autoHeight boolean false Set to true and slider wrapper will adopt its height to the height of the currently active slide roundLengths boolean false Set to true to round values of slides width and height to prevent blurry texts on usual resolution screens (if you have such) nested boolean false Set to true on nested Swiper for correct touch events interception. Use only on nested swipers that use same direction as the parent one uniqueNavElements boolean true If enabled (by default) and navigation elements' parameters passed as a string (like ".pagination" ) then Swiper will look for such elements through child elements first. Applies for pagination, prev/next buttons and scrollbar elements effect string 'slide' Tranisition effect. Could be "slide", "fade", "cube", "coverflow" or "flip" runCallbacksOnInit boolean true Fire [Transition/SlideChange][Start/End] events on swiper initialization. Such events will be fired on initialization in case of your initialSlide is not 0, or you use loop mode watchOverflow boolean false When enabled Swiper will be disabled and hide navigation buttons on case there are not enough slides for sliding userAgent string userAgent string. Required for browser/device detection when rendered on server-side (for SSR) url string Required for active slide detection when rendered on server-side (SSR) and enabled history on object Register event handlers CSS Scroll Snap cssMode boolean false When enabled it will use modern CSS Scroll Snap API. It doesn't support all of Swiper's features, but potentially should bring a much better performance in simple configurations. This is what is not supported when it is enabled: All effects (Fade, Coverflow, Flip, Cube)

Zoom

Virtual Slides

speed parameter will have no effect

parameter will have no effect All transition start/end related events (use slideChange instead)

instead) slidesPerGroup has limited support

has limited support centeredSlides is not supported

is not supported Changing slides with with anything except touch/swipe and mousewheel will happen without transition in browsers without scrollTo.behaviour = 'smooth' support (e.g. in desktop and iOS Safari)

support (e.g. in desktop and iOS Safari) simulateTouch doesn't have effect and "dragging" with mouse doesn't work

doesn't have effect and "dragging" with mouse doesn't work resistance doesn't have any effect

doesn't have any effect allowSlidePrev/Next

swipeHandler

freeMode and all relevant features Slides grid spaceBetween number 0 Distance between slides in px. If you use "margin" css property to the elements which go into Swiper in which you pass "spaceBetween" into, navigation might not work property. slidesPerView number or 'auto' 1 Number of slides per view (slides visible at the same time on slider's container). If you use it with "auto" value and along with loop: true then you need to specify loopedSlides parameter with amount of slides to loop (duplicate) slidesPerView: 'auto' is currently not compatible with multirow mode, when slidesPerColumn > 1 slidesPerColumn number 1 Number of slides per column, for multirow layout slidesPerColumn > 1 is currently not compatible with loop mode (loop: true) slidesPerColumnFill string 'column' Could be 'column' or 'row'. Defines how slides should fill rows, by column or by row. When 'column' it uses flex-direction: column layout which requires specified height on swiper-container. slidesPerGroup number 1 Set numbers of slides to define and enable group sliding. Useful to use with slidesPerView > 1 slidesPerGroupSkip number 0 The parameter works in the following way: If slidesPerGroupSkip equals 0 (default), no slides are excluded from grouping, and the resulting behaviour is the same as without this change. If slidesPerGroupSkip is equal or greater than 1 the first X slides are treated as single groups, whereas all following slides are grouped by the slidesPerGroup value. centeredSlides boolean false If true, then active slide will be centered, not always on the left side. centeredSlidesBounds boolean false If true, then active slide will be centered without adding gaps at the beginning and end of slider. Required centeredSlides: true . Not intended to be used with loop or pagination slidesOffsetBefore number 0 Add (in px) additional slide offset in the beginning of the container (before all slides) slidesOffsetAfter number 0 Add (in px) additional slide offset in the end of the container (after all slides) normalizeSlideIndex boolean true Normalize slide index. See #1766 centerInsufficientSlides boolean false When enabled it center slides if the amount of slides less than slidesPerView . Not intended to be used loop mode and slidesPerColumn Grab Cursor grabCursor boolean false This option may a little improve desktop usability. If true, user will see the "grab" cursor when hover on Swiper Touches touchEventsTarget string 'wrapper' Target element to listen touch events on. Can be 'container' (to listen for touch events on swiper-container) or 'wrapper' (to listen for touch events on swiper-wrapper) touchRatio number 1 Touch ratio touchAngle number 45 Allowable angle (in degrees) to trigger touch move simulateTouch boolean true If true, Swiper will accept mouse events like touch events (click and drag to change slides) shortSwipes boolean true Set to false if you want to disable short swipes longSwipes boolean true Set to false if you want to disable long swipes longSwipesRatio number 0.5 Ratio to trigger swipe to next/previous slide during long swipes longSwipesMs number 300 Minimal duration (in ms) to trigger swipe to next/previous slide during long swipes followFinger boolean true If disabled, then slider will be animated only when you release it, it will not move while you hold your finger on it allowTouchMove boolean true If false, then the only way to switch the slide is use of external API functions like slidePrev or slideNext threshold number 0 Threshold value in px. If "touch distance" will be lower than this value then swiper will not move touchStartPreventDefault boolean true If disabled, touchstart ( mousedown ) event won't be prevented touchStartForcePreventDefault boolean false Force to always prevent default for touchstart ( mousedown ) event touchMoveStopPropagation boolean false If enabled, then propagation of "touchmove" will be stopped iOSEdgeSwipeDetection boolean false Enable to release Swiper events for swipe-to-go-back work in iOS UIWebView iOSEdgeSwipeThreshold number 20 Area (in px) from left edge of the screen to release touch events for swipe-to-go-back in iOS UIWebView touchReleaseOnEdges boolean false Enable to release touch events on slider edge position (beginning, end) to allow for further page scrolling passiveListeners boolean true Passive event listeners will be used by default where possible to improve scrolling performance on mobile devices. But if you need to use e.preventDefault and you have conflict with it, then you should disable this parameter Touch Resistance resistance boolean true Set to false if you want to disable resistant bounds resistanceRatio number 0.85 This option allows you to control resistance ratio Swiping / No swiping preventInteractionOnTransition boolean false When enabled it won't allow to change slides by swiping or navigation/pagination buttons during transition allowSlidePrev boolean true Set to false to disable swiping to previous slide direction (to left or top) allowSlideNext boolean true Set to false to disable swiping to next slide direction (to right or bottom) noSwiping boolean true Enable/disable swiping on elements matched to class specified in noSwipingClass noSwipingClass string 'swiper-no-swiping' Specify noSwiping 's' element css class noSwipingSelector string Can be used instead of noSwipingClass to specify elements to disable swiping on. For example 'input' will disable swiping on all inputs swipeHandler string / HTMLElement null String with CSS selector or HTML element of the container with pagination that will work as only available handler for swiping Clicks preventClicks boolean true Set to true to prevent accidental unwanted clicks on links during swiping preventClicksPropagation boolean true Set to true to stop clicks event propagation on links during swiping slideToClickedSlide boolean false Set to true and click on any slide will produce transition to this slide Freemode freeMode boolean false If true then slides will not have fixed positions freeModeMomentum boolean true If true, then slide will keep moving for a while after you release it freeModeMomentumRatio number 1 Higher value produces larger momentum distance after you release slider freeModeMomentumVelocityRatio number 1 Higher value produces larger momentum velocity after you release slider freeModeMomentumBounce boolean true Set to false if you want to disable momentum bounce in free mode freeModeMomentumBounceRatio number 1 Higher value produces larger momentum bounce effect freeModeMinimumVelocity number 0.02 Minimum touchmove-velocity required to trigger free mode momentum freeModeSticky boolean false Set to true to enable snap to slides positions in free mode Progress watchSlidesProgress boolean false Enable this feature to calculate each slides progress watchSlidesVisibility boolean false watchSlidesProgress should be enabled. Enable this option and slides that are in viewport will have additional visible class Images preloadImages boolean true When enabled Swiper will force to load all images updateOnImagesReady boolean true When enabled Swiper will be reinitialized after all inner images (<img> tags) are loaded. Required preloadImages: true Loop loop boolean false Set to true to enable continuous loop mode If you use it along with slidesPerView: 'auto' then you need to specify loopedSlides parameter with amount of slides to loop (duplicate) Also, because of nature of how the loop mode works, it will add duplicated slides. Such duplicated classes will have additional classes: swiper-slide-duplicate - represents duplicated slide

- represents duplicated slide swiper-slide-duplicate-active - represents slide duplicated to the currently active slide

- represents slide duplicated to the currently active slide swiper-slide-duplicate-next - represents slide duplicated to the slide next to active

- represents slide duplicated to the slide next to active swiper-slide-duplicate-prev - represents slide duplicated to the slide previous to active loopAdditionalSlides number 0 Addition number of slides that will be cloned after creating of loop loopedSlides number null If you use slidesPerView:'auto' with loop mode you should tell to Swiper how many slides it should loop (duplicate) using this parameter loopFillGroupWithBlank boolean false Enable and loop mode will fill groups with insufficient number of slides with blank slides. Good to be used with slidesPerGroup parameter loopPreventsSlide boolean true When enabled it prevents Swiper slide prev/next transitions when transitions is already in progress (has efect when loop enabled) Breakpoints breakpoints object Allows to set different parameter for different responsive breakpoints (screen sizes). Not all parameters can be changed in breakpoints, only those which are not required different layout and logic, like slidesPerView , slidesPerGroup , spaceBetween , slidesPerColumn . Such parameters like loop and effect won't work. For example: var swiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { slidesPerView : 1 , spaceBetween : 10 , breakpoints : { 320 : { slidesPerView : 2 , spaceBetween : 20 } , 480 : { slidesPerView : 3 , spaceBetween : 30 } , 640 : { slidesPerView : 4 , spaceBetween : 40 } } } ) Since version 5.3.0 it also supports "ratio" (width/height) breakpoints: var swiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { slidesPerView : 1 , spaceBetween : 10 , breakpoints : { '@0.75' : { slidesPerView : 2 , spaceBetween : 20 , } , '@1.00' : { slidesPerView : 3 , spaceBetween : 40 , } , '@1.50' : { slidesPerView : 4 , spaceBetween : 50 , } , } } ) ; Observer observer boolean false Set to true to enable Mutation Observer on Swiper and its elements. In this case Swiper will be updated (reinitialized) each time if you change its style (like hide/show) or modify its child elements (like adding/removing slides) observeParents boolean false Set to true if you also need to watch Mutations for Swiper parent elements observeSlideChildren boolean false Set to true if you also need to watch Mutations for Swiper slide children elements Namespace containerModifierClass string 'swiper-container-' The beginning of the modifier CSS class that can be added to swiper container depending on different parameters slideClass string 'swiper-slide' CSS class name of slide slideActiveClass string 'swiper-slide-active' CSS class name of currently active slide slideDuplicateActiveClass string 'swiper-slide-duplicate-active' CSS class name of duplicated slide which represents the currently active slide slideVisibleClass string 'swiper-slide-visible' CSS class name of currently visible slide slideDuplicateClass string 'swiper-slide-duplicate' CSS class name of slide duplicated by loop mode slideNextClass string 'swiper-slide-next' CSS class name of slide which is right after currently active slide slideDuplicateNextClass string 'swiper-slide-duplicate-next' CSS class name of duplicated slide which represents the slide next to active slide slidePrevClass string 'swiper-slide-prev' CSS class name of slide which is right before currently active slide slideDuplicatePrevClass string 'swiper-slide-duplicate-prev' CSS class name of duplicated slide which represents the slide previous to active slide slideBlankClass string 'swiper-slide-invisible-blank' CSS class name of blank slide append to fill groups in loop mode when loopFillGroupWithBlank is also enabled wrapperClass string 'swiper-wrapper' CSS class name of slides' wrapper

Slider Methods & Properties

After we initialize Slider we have its initialized instance in variable (like mySwiper variable in example above) with helpful methods and properties:

Properties mySwiper.params Object with passed initialization parameters mySwiper.$el Dom7 element with slider container HTML element. To get vanilla HTMLElement use mySwiper.el mySwiper.$wrapperEl Dom7 element with slider wrapper HTML element. To get vanilla HTMLElement use mySwiper.wrapperEl mySwiper.slides Dom7 array-like collection of slides HTML elements. To get specific slide HTMLElement use mySwiper.slides[1] mySwiper.width Width of container mySwiper.height Height of container mySwiper.translate Current value of wrapper translate mySwiper.progress Current progress of wrapper translate (from 0 to 1) mySwiper.activeIndex Index number of currently active slide Note, that in loop mode active index value will be always shifted on a number of looped/duplicated slides mySwiper.realIndex Index number of currently active slide considering duplicated slides in loop mode mySwiper.previousIndex Index number of previously active slide mySwiper.isBeginning true if slider on most "left"/"top" position mySwiper.isEnd true if slider on most "right"/"bottom" position mySwiper.animating true if swiper is in transition mySwiper.touches Object with the following touch event properties: mySwiper.touches.startX

mySwiper.touches.startY

mySwiper.touches.currentX

mySwiper.touches.currentY

mySwiper.touches.diff mySwiper.clickedIndex Index number of last clicked slide mySwiper.clickedSlide Link to last clicked slide (HTMLElement) mySwiper.allowSlideNext Disable / enable ability to slide to the next slides by assigning false / true to this property mySwiper.allowSlidePrev Disable / enable ability to slide to the previous slides by assigning false / true to this property mySwiper.allowTouchMove Disable / enable ability move slider by grabbing it with mouse or by touching it with finger (on touch screens) by assigning false / true to this property Methods mySwiper.slideNext( speed , runCallbacks ); Run transition to next slide

speed - number - transition duration (in ms). Optional

- - transition duration (in ms). Optional runCallbacks - boolean - Set it to false (by default it is true ) and transition will not produce transition events. Optional mySwiper.slidePrev( speed , runCallbacks ); Run transition to previous slide

speed - number - transition duration (in ms). Optional

- - transition duration (in ms). Optional runCallbacks - boolean - Set it to false (by default it is true ) and transition will not produce transition events. Optional mySwiper.slideTo( index , speed , runCallbacks ); Run transition to the slide with index number equal to 'index' parameter for the duration equal to 'speed' parameter.

index - number - index number of slide

- - index number of slide speed - number - transition duration (in ms). Optional

- - transition duration (in ms). Optional runCallbacks - boolean - Set it to false (by default it is true ) and transition will not produce transition events. Optional mySwiper.slideToLoop( index , speed , runCallbacks ); Does the same as .slideTo but for the case when used with enabled loop . So this method will slide to slides with realIndex matching to passed index

index - number - index number of original slide

- - index number of original slide speed - number - transition duration (in ms). Optional

- - transition duration (in ms). Optional runCallbacks - boolean - Set it to false (by default it is true ) and transition will not produce transition events. Optional mySwiper.slideReset( speed , runCallbacks ); Reset swiper position to currently active slide for the duration equal to 'speed' parameter.

speed - number - transition duration (in ms). Optional

- - transition duration (in ms). Optional runCallbacks - boolean - Set it to false (by default it is true ) and transition will not produce transition events. Optional mySwiper.slideToClosest( speed , runCallbacks ); Reset swiper position to closest slide/snap point for the duration equal to 'speed' parameter.

speed - number - transition duration (in ms). Optional

- - transition duration (in ms). Optional runCallbacks - boolean - Set it to false (by default it is true ) and transition will not produce transition events. Optional mySwiper.updateAutoHeight( speed ); Force swiper to update its height (when autoHeight enabled) for the duration eqaul to 'speed' parameter

speed - number - transition duration (in ms). Optional

- - transition duration (in ms). Optional runCallbacks - boolean - Set it to false (by default it is true ) and transition will not produce transition events. Optional mySwiper.update(); You should call it after you add/remove slides manually, or after you hide/show it, or do any custom DOM modifications with Swiper This method also includes subcall of the following methods which you can use separately: mySwiper.updateSize() - recalculate size of swiper container

mySwiper.updateSlides() - recalculate number of slides and their offsets. Useful after you add/remove slides with JavaScript

mySwiper.updateProgress() - recalculate swiper progress

mySwiper.updateSlidesClasses() - update active/prev/next classes on slides and bullets mySwiper.changeDirection( direction ); Changes slider direction from horizontal to vertical and back. direction - string - new direction, e.g. horizontal or vertical . Optional. If not specified, then will automatically changed to opposite direction mySwiper.detachEvents(); Detach all events listeners mySwiper.attachEvents(); Atach all events listeners again mySwiper.destroy( deleteInstance , cleanStyles ); Destroy slider instance and detach all events listeners, where

deleteInstance - boolean - Set it to false (by default it is true ) to not to delete Swiper instance

- - Set it to (by default it is ) to not to delete Swiper instance cleanStyles - boolean - Set it to true (by default it is true ) and all custom styles will be removed from slides, wrapper and container. Useful if you need to destroy Swiper and to init again with new options or in different direction mySwiper.appendSlide( slides ); Add new slides to the end. slides could be HTMLElement or HTML string with new slide or array with such slides, for example: mySwiper . appendSlide ( '<div class="swiper-slide">Slide 10"</div>' ) mySwiper . appendSlide ( [ '<div class="swiper-slide">Slide 10"</div>' , '<div class="swiper-slide">Slide 11"</div>' ] ) ; mySwiper.prependSlide( slides ); Add new slides to the beginning. slides could be HTMLElement or HTML string with new slide or array with such slides, for example: mySwiper . prependSlide ( '<div class="swiper-slide">Slide 0"</div>' ) mySwiper . prependSlide ( [ '<div class="swiper-slide">Slide 1"</div>' , '<div class="swiper-slide">Slide 2"</div>' ] ) ; mySwiper.addSlide( index , slides ); Add new slides to the required index. slides could be HTMLElement or HTML string with new slide or array with such slides, for example: mySwiper . addSlide ( 1 , '<div class="swiper-slide">Slide 10"</div>' ) mySwiper . addSlide ( 1 , [ '<div class="swiper-slide">Slide 10"</div>' , '<div class="swiper-slide">Slide 11"</div>' ] ) ; mySwiper.removeSlide( slideIndex ); Remove selected slides. slideIndex could be a number with slide index to remove or array with indexes, for example: mySwiper . removeSlide ( 0 ) ; mySwiper . removeSlide ( [ 0 , 1 ] ) ; mySwiper.removeAllSlides(); Remove all slides mySwiper.setTranslate( translate ); Set custom css3 transform's translate value for swiper wrapper mySwiper.getTranslate(); Get current value of swiper wrapper css3 transform translate mySwiper.translateTo( translate , speed , runCallbacks , translateBounds ); Animate custom css3 transform's translate value for swiper wrapper translate - number - translate value (in px).

- - translate value (in px). speed - number - transition duration (in ms).

- - transition duration (in ms). runCallbacks - boolean - Set it to false (by default it is true ) and transition will not produce transition events. Optional

- - Set it to (by default it is ) and transition will not produce transition events. Optional translateBounds - boolean - Set it to false (by default it is true ) and transition value can extend beyond min and max translate. Optional mySwiper.on( event , handler ) Add event listener mySwiper.once( event , handler ) Add event listener that will be executed only once mySwiper.off( event , handler ) Remove event listener for specified event mySwiper.off( event ) Remove all listeners for specified event mySwiper.unsetGrabCursor(); Unset grab cursor mySwiper.setGrabCursor(); Set grab cursor

Events

Swiper comes with a bunch of useful events you can listen. Events can be assigned in two ways:

Using on parameter on swiper initialization: var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { on : { init : function ( ) { console . log ( 'swiper initialized' ) ; } , } , } ; Using on method after swiper initialization. var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { } ; mySwiper . on ( 'slideChange' , function ( ) { console . log ( 'slide changed' ) ; } ) ;

Please note, that this keyword within event handler always points to Swiper instance

Event name Arguments Description init (swiper) Event will be fired right after Swiper initialization. Note that with swiper.on('init') syntax it will work only in case you set init: false parameter: var swiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { init : false , } ) swiper . on ( 'init' , function ( ) { } ) ; swiper . init ( ) ; Otherwise use it as the parameter: var swiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { on : { init : function ( ) { } , } } ) ; beforeDestroy (swiper) Event will be fired right before Swiper destroyed slideChange (swiper) Event will be fired when currently active slide is changed slideChangeTransitionStart (swiper) Event will be fired in the beginning of animation to other slide (next or previous). slideChangeTransitionEnd (swiper) Event will be fired after animation to other slide (next or previous). slideNextTransitionStart (swiper) Same as "slideChangeTransitionStart" but for "forward" direction only slideNextTransitionEnd (swiper) Same as "slideChangeTransitionEnd" but for "forward" direction only slidePrevTransitionStart (swiper) Same as "slideChangeTransitionStart" but for "backward" direction only slidePrevTransitionEnd (swiper) Same as "slideChangeTransitionEnd" but for "backward" direction only transitionStart (swiper) Event will be fired in the beginning of transition. transitionEnd (swiper) Event will be fired after transition. touchStart (swiper, event) Event will be fired when user touch Swiper. Receives touchstart event as an arguments. touchMove(event) (swiper, event) Event will be fired when user touch and move finger over Swiper. Receives touchmove event as an arguments. touchMoveOpposite (swiper, event) Event will be fired when user touch and move finger over Swiper in direction opposite to direction parameter. Receives touchmove event as an arguments. sliderMove (swiper, event) Event will be fired when user touch and move finger over Swiper and move it. Receives touchmove event as an arguments. touchEnd (swiper, event) Event will be fired when user release Swiper. Receives touchend event as an arguments. click (swiper, event) Event will be fired when user click/tap on Swiper. Receives touchend event as an arguments. tap (swiper, event) Event will be fired when user click/tap on Swiper. Receives touchend event as an arguments. doubleTap (swiper, event) Event will be fired when user double tap on Swiper's container. Receives touchend event as an arguments imagesReady (swiper) Event will be fired right after all inner images are loaded. updateOnImagesReady should be also enabled progress (swiper, progress) Event will be fired when Swiper progress is changed, as an arguments it receives progress that is always from 0 to 1 reachBeginning (swiper) Event will be fired when Swiper reach its beginning (initial position) reachEnd (swiper) Event will be fired when Swiper reach last slide fromEdge (swiper) Event will be fired when Swiper goes from beginning or end position toEdge (swiper) Event will be fired when Swiper goes tot beginning or end position setTranslate (swiper, translate) Event will be fired when swiper's wrapper change its position. Receives current translate value as an arguments setTransition (swiper, transition) Event will be fired everytime when swiper starts animation. Receives current transition duration (in ms) as an arguments resize (swiper) Event will be fired on window resize right before swiper's onresize manipulation observerUpdate (swiper) Event will be fired if observer is enabled and it detects DOM mutations beforeLoopFix (swiper) Event will be fired right before "loop fix" loopFix (swiper) Event will be fired after "loop fix" breakpoint (swiper) Event will be fired on breakpoint change (when breakpoints is used)

Components

Navigation

Navigation Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description navigation object Object with navigation parameters. For example: var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { navigation : { nextEl : '.swiper-button-next' , prevEl : '.swiper-button-prev' , } , } ) ; { nextEl string / HTMLElement null String with CSS selector or HTML element of the element that will work like "next" button after click on it prevEl string / HTMLElement null String with CSS selector or HTML element of the element that will work like "prev" button after click on it hideOnClick boolean false Toggle navigation buttons visibility after click on Slider's container disabledClass string 'swiper-button-disabled' CSS class name added to navigation button when it becomes disabled hiddenClass string 'swiper-button-hidden' CSS class name added to navigation button when it becomes hidden lockClass string 'swiper-button-lock' CSS class name added to navigation button when it is disabled }

Navigation Methods & Properties

Properties mySwiper.navigation.nextEl HTMLElement of "next" navigation button mySwiper.navigation.prevEl HTMLElement of "previous" navigation button Methods mySwiper.navigation.update(); Update navigation buttons state (enabled/disabled)

Navigation Events

Event name Arguments Description navigationHide (swiper) Event will be fired on navigation hide navigationShow (swiper) Event will be fired on navigation show

Pagination

Pagination Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description pagination object Object with navigation parameters. For example: var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { pagination : { el : '.swiper-pagination' , type : 'bullets' , } , } ) ; { el string null String with CSS selector or HTML element of the container with pagination type string 'bullets' String with type of pagination. Can be "bullets", "fraction", "progressbar" or "custom" bulletElement string 'span' Defines which HTML tag will be use to represent single pagination bullet. Only for bullets pagination type. dynamicBullets boolean false Good to enable if you use bullets pagination with a lot of slides. So it will keep only few bullets visible at the same time. dynamicMainBullets number 1 The number of main bullets visible when dynamicBullets enabled. hideOnClick boolean true Toggle (hide/true) pagination container visibility after click on Slider's container clickable boolean false If true then clicking on pagination button will cause transition to appropriate slide. Only for bullets pagination type progressbarOpposite boolean false Makes pagination progressbar opposite to Swiper's direction parameter, means vertical progressbar for horizontal swiper direction and horizontal progressbar for vertical swiper direction formatFractionCurrent function(number) number => number Custom format fraction pagination current number. Function receives current number, and you need to return formatted value formatFractionTotal function(number) number => number Custom format fraction pagination total number. Function receives total number, and you need to return formatted value renderBullet function(index, className) null This parameter allows totally customize pagination bullets, you need to pass here a function that accepts index number of pagination bullet and required element class name (className). Only for bullets pagination type For example, with this code, we can add slide number into pagination bullet: var swiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { renderBullet : function ( index , className ) { return '<span class="' + className + '">' + ( index + 1 ) + '</span>' ; } } ) ; renderFraction function(currentClass, totalClass) null This parameter allows to customize "fraction" pagination html. Only for fraction pagination type For example: var swiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { renderFraction : function ( currentClass , totalClass ) { return '<span class="' + currentClass + '"></span>' + ' of ' + '<span class="' + totalClass + '"></span>' ; } } ) ; renderProgressbar function(progressbarFillClass) null This parameter allows to customize "progress" pagination. Only for progress pagination type For example: var swiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { renderProgressbar : function ( progressbarFillClass ) { return '<span class="' + progressbarFillClass + '"></span>' ; } } ) ; renderCustom function(swiper, current, total) null This parameter is required for custom pagination type where you have to specify how it should be rendered For example: var swiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { renderCustom : function ( swiper , current , total ) { return current + ' of ' + total ; } } ) ; bulletClass string 'swiper-pagination-bullet' CSS class name of single pagination bullet bulletActiveClass string 'swiper-pagination-bullet-active' CSS class name of currently active pagination bullet modifierClass string 'swiper-pagination-' The beginning of the modifier CSS class name that will be added to pagination depending on parameters currentClass string 'swiper-pagination-current' CSS class name of the element with currently active index in "fraction" pagination totalClass string 'swiper-pagination-total' CSS class name of the element with total number of "snaps" in "fraction" pagination hiddenClass string 'swiper-pagination-hidden' CSS class name of pagination when it becomes inactive progressbarFillClass string 'swiper-pagination-progressbar-fill' CSS class name of pagination progressbar fill element clickableClass string 'swiper-pagination-clickable' CSS class name set to pagination when it is clickable lockClass string 'swiper-pagination-lock' CSS class name set to pagination when it is disabled progressbarOppositeClass string 'swiper-pagination-progressbar-opposite' CSS class name of pagination progressbar opposite }

Pagination Methods & Properties

Properties mySwiper.pagination.el HTMLElement of pagination container element mySwiper.pagination.bullets Dom7 array-like collection of pagination bullets HTML elements. To get specific slide HTMLElement use mySwiper.pagination.bullets[1] Methods mySwiper.pagination.render(); Render pagination layout mySwiper.pagination.update(); Update pagination state (enabled/disabled/active)

Pagination Events

Event name Arguments Description paginationRender (swiper, paginationEl) Event will be fired after pagination rendered paginationUpdate (swiper, paginationEl) Event will be fired when pagination updated paginationHide (swiper) Event will be fired on pagination hide paginationShow (swiper) Event will be fired on pagination show

Scrollbar

Scrollbar Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description scrollbar object Object with scrollbar parameters. For example: var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { scrollbar : { el : '.swiper-scrollbar' , draggable : true , } , } ) ; { el string / HTMLElement null String with CSS selector or HTML element of the container with scrollbar. hide boolean true Hide scrollbar automatically after user interaction draggable boolean false Set to true to enable make scrollbar draggable that allows you to control slider position snapOnRelease boolean true Set to false to unsnap slider position to slides when you release scrollbar dragSize string/number 'auto' Size of scrollbar draggable element in px lockClass string 'swiper-scrollbar-lock' Scrollbar element additional CSS class when it is disabled dragClass string 'swiper-scrollbar-drag' Scrollbar draggable element CSS class }

Scrollbar Methods & Properties

Properties mySwiper.scrollbar.el HTMLElement of Scrollbar container element mySwiper.scrollbar.dragEl HTMLElement of Scrollbar draggable handler element Methods mySwiper.scrollbar.updateSize(); Updates scrollbar track and handler sizes

Scrollbar Events

Event name Arguments Description scrollbarDragStart (swiper, event) Event will be fired on draggable scrollbar drag start scrollbarDragMove (swiper, event) Event will be fired on draggable scrollbar drag move scrollbarDragEnd (swiper, event) Event will be fired on draggable scrollbar drag end

Autoplay

Autoplay Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description autoplay object/boolean Object with autoplay parameters or boolean true to enable with default settings. For example: var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { autoplay : { delay : 5000 , } , } ) ; { delay number 3000 Delay between transitions (in ms). If this parameter is not specified, auto play will be disabled If you need to specify different delay for specific slides you can do it by using data-swiper-autoplay (in ms) attribute on slide: < div class = " swiper-slide " data-swiper-autoplay = " 2000 " > stopOnLastSlide boolean false Enable this parameter and autoplay will be stopped when it reaches last slide (has no effect in loop mode) disableOnInteraction boolean true Set to false and autoplay will not be disabled after user interactions (swipes), it will be restarted every time after interaction reverseDirection boolean false Enables autoplay in reverse direction waitForTransition boolean true When enabled autoplay will wait for wrapper transition to continue. Can be disabled in case of using Virtual Translate when your slider may not have transition }

Autoplay Methods & Properties

Properties mySwiper.autoplay.running Whether autoplay enabled and running Methods mySwiper.autoplay.start(); Start autoplay mySwiper.autoplay.stop(); Stop autoplay

Autoplay Events

Event name Arguments Description autoplayStart (swiper) Event will be fired in when autoplay started autoplayStop (swiper) Event will be fired when autoplay stopped autoplay (swiper) Event will be fired when slide changed with autoplay

Parallax

Swiper supports parallax transition effects for swiper/slides nested elements. There are two types of parallax elements supported:

Direct child elements of swiper-container . Parallax effect for such elements will depend on total slider progress. Useful for parallax backgrounds

. Parallax effect for such elements will depend on total slider progress. Useful for parallax backgrounds Slides child elements. Parallax effect for such elements will depend on slide progress

To enable parallax effects you need to init Swiper with passed parallax:true parameter and add one of the following (or mix) attributes to required elements:

data-swiper-parallax - enable transform-translate parallax transition. This attribute may accept: number - value in px (as for title, subtitle in example above) to move element depending on progress. In this case such element will be moved on ± this value in px depending on slide position (next or previous) percentage - (as for "parallax-bg") to move element depending on progress and on its size. In this case such element will be moved on ± this percentage of its size (width in horizontal direction, and height in vertical direction) depending on slide position (next or previous). So if element has 400px width and you specified data-swiper-parallax="50%" then it will be moved on ± 200px

- enable transform-translate parallax transition. This attribute may accept: data-swiper-parallax-x - same but for x-axis direction

- same but for x-axis direction data-swiper-parallax-y - same but for y-axis direction

- same but for y-axis direction data-swiper-parallax-scale - scale ratio of the parallax element when it is in "inactive" (not on active slide) state

- scale ratio of the parallax element when it is in "inactive" (not on active slide) state data-swiper-parallax-opacity - opacity of the parallax element when it is in "inactive" (not on active slide) state

- opacity of the parallax element when it is in "inactive" (not on active slide) state data-swiper-parallax-duration - custom transition duration for parallax elements

< div class = " swiper-container " > < div class = " parallax-bg " style =" background-image : url ( path/to/image.jpg ) " data-swiper-parallax = " -23% " > </ div > < div class = " swiper-wrapper " > < div class = " swiper-slide " > < div class = " title " data-swiper-parallax = " -100 " > Slide 1 </ div > < div class = " subtitle " data-swiper-parallax = " -200 " > Subtitle </ div > < div class = " text " data-swiper-parallax = " -300 " data-swiper-parallax-duration = " 600 " > < p > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, ... </ p > </ div > < div data-swiper-parallax-opacity = " 0.5 " > I will change opacity </ div > < div data-swiper-parallax-scale = " 0.15 " > I will change scale </ div > </ div > ... </ div > </ div >

Parallax Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description parallax boolean false Enable, if you want to use "parallaxed" elements inside of slider

Lazy Loading

To enable lazy loading, first of all we need a special layout for images or elements with background in slides:

< div class = " swiper-container " > < div class = " swiper-wrapper " > < div class = " swiper-slide " > < img data-src = " path/to/picture-1.jpg " class = " swiper-lazy " > < div class = " swiper-lazy-preloader " > </ div > </ div > < div class = " swiper-slide " > < img data-src = " path/to/logo-small.png " data-srcset = " path/logo/logo-large.png 2x " class = " swiper-lazy " > < div class = " swiper-lazy-preloader " > </ div > </ div > < div class = " swiper-slide " > < div data-background = " path/to/picture-2.jpg " class = " swiper-lazy " > < div class = " swiper-lazy-preloader " > </ div > </ div > </ div > < div data-background = " path/to/picture-3.jpg " class = " swiper-slide swiper-lazy " > < div class = " swiper-lazy-preloader " > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div >

As you see:

Each lazy loaded image/element should have additional "swiper-lazy" class

Lazy image source for <img> element should be specified in "data-src" attribute instead of "src"

Lazy image source set for <img> element should be specified in "data-srcset" attribute instead of "srcset"

Lazy background image source should be specified in "data-background" attribute

You may also add animated preloader spinner to slide which will be removed automatically after image loaded:

< div class = " swiper-lazy-preloader " > </ div >

Or white-one for dark layout:

< div class = " swiper-lazy-preloader swiper-lazy-preloader-white " > </ div >

After that we need to enable lazy loading on Swiper initialization:

var swiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { preloadImages : false , lazy : true } ) ;

If you use slidesPerView "auto" or slidesPerView > 1, then you should also enable watchSlidesVisibility and Swiper will load images in currently visible slides

Lazy Loading Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description lazy object/boolean Enables images lazy loading. Object with lazy loading parameters or boolean true to enable with default settings. For example: var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { lazy : { loadPrevNext : true , } , } ) ; { loadPrevNext boolean false Set to "true" to enable lazy loading for the closest slides images (for previous and next slide images) loadPrevNextAmount number 1 Amount of next/prev slides to preload lazy images in. Can't be less than slidesPerView loadOnTransitionStart boolean false By default, Swiper will load lazy images after transition to this slide, so you may enable this parameter if you need it to start loading of new image in the beginning of transition elementClass string 'swiper-lazy' CSS class name of lazy element loadingClass string 'swiper-lazy-loading' CSS class name of lazy loading element loadedClass string 'swiper-lazy-loaded' CSS class name of lazy loaded element preloaderClass string 'swiper-lazy-preloader' CSS class name of lazy preloader }

Lazy Loading Methods & Properties

Methods mySwiper.lazy.load(); Load/update lazy images based on current slider state (position) mySwiper.lazy.loadInSlide( index ); Force to load lazy images in slide by specified index

index - number - index number of slide to load lazy images in

Lazy Loading Events

Event name Arguments Description lazyImageLoad (swiper, slideEl, imageEl) Event will be fired in the beginning of lazy loading of image lazyImageReady (swiper, slideEl, imageEl) Event will be fired when lazy loading image will be loaded

Fade Effect

Fade Effect Parameters

Be sure to have the effect param set to fade in order for this to work.

Parameter Type Default Description fadeEffect object Object with Fade-effect parameters. For example: var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { fadeEffect : { crossFade : true } , } ) ; { crossFade boolean false Enables slides cross fade }

Coverflow Effect

Coverflow Effect Parameters

Be sure to have the effect param set to coverflow in order for this to work.

Parameter Type Default Description coverflowEffect object Object with Coverflow-effect parameters. For example: var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { coverflowEffect : { rotate : 30 , slideShadows : false , } , } ) ; { slideShadows boolean true Enables slides shadows rotate number 50 Slide rotate in degrees stretch number 0 Stretch space between slides (in px) depth number 100 Depth offset in px (slides translate in Z axis) modifier number 1 Effect multipler }

Flip Effect

Flip Effect Parameters

Be sure to have the effect param set to flip in order for this to work.

Parameter Type Default Description flipEffect object Object with Flip-effect parameters. For example: var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { flipEffect : { rotate : 30 , slideShadows : false , } , } ) ; { slideShadows boolean true Enables slides shadows limitRotation boolean true Limit edge slides rotation }

Cube Effect

Cube Effect Parameters

Be sure to have the effect param set to cube in order for this to work.

Parameter Type Default Description cubeEffect object Object with Cube-effect parameters. For example: var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { cubeEffect : { slideShadows : false , } , } ) ; { slideShadows boolean true Enables slides shadows shadow boolean true Enables main slider shadow shadowOffset number 20 Main shadow offset in px shadowScale number 0.94 Main shadow scale ratio }

Thumbs

In addition to Controller component Swiper comes with Thumbs component that is designed to work with additional thumbs swiper in a more correct way than Controller which is used for syncing two swipers.

Thumbs Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description thumbs object Object with thumbs component parameters. For example: var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { ... thumbs : { swiper : thumbsSwiper } } ) ; { swiper object

Swiper Swiper instance of swiper used as thumbs or object with Swiper parameters to initialize thumbs swiper. For example: var thumbsSwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container-thumbs' , { slidesPerView : 5 , } ) ; var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { ... thumbs : { swiper : thumbsSwiper } } ) ; or var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { ... thumbs : { swiper : { el : '.swiper-container-thumbs' , slidesPerView : 5 , ... } } } ) ; slideThumbActiveClass string 'swiper-slide-thumb-active' Additional class that will be added to activated thumbs swiper slide thumbsContainerClass string 'swiper-container-thumbs' Additional class that will be added to thumbs swiper-container multipleActiveThumbs boolean true When enabled multiple thumbnail slides may get activated autoScrollOffset number 0 Allows to set on which thumbs active slide from edge it should automaticall move scroll thumbs. For example, if set to 1 and last visible thumb will be activated (1 from edge) it will auto scroll thumbs }

Thumbs Methods & Properties

Properties mySwiper.thumbs.swiper Swiper instance of thumbs swiper

Zoom

Swiper supports zoom images functionality (similar to what you see on iOS when browsing single photo) where you can zoom-in image by pinch gesture and or by zoom-in/out by double tap on it. In this case, additional layout is required:

< div class = " swiper-container " > < div class = " swiper-wrapper " > < div class = " swiper-slide " > < div class = " swiper-zoom-container " > < img src = " path/to/image1.jpg " > </ div > </ div > < div class = " swiper-slide " > < div class = " swiper-zoom-container " > < img src = " path/to/image2.jpg " > </ div > </ div > < div class = " swiper-slide " > Plain slide with text </ div > < div class = " swiper-slide " > < div class = " swiper-zoom-container " data-swiper-zoom = " 5 " > < img src = " path/to/image1.jpg " > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div >

All "zoomable" images should be wrapped with the div with swiper-zoom-container class.

By default it expects to zoom one of the img , picture or canvas element. If you want to make zoom on some other custom element, then just add swiper-zoom-target class to this element. For example: < div class = " swiper-container " > < div class = " swiper-wrapper " > < div class = " swiper-slide " > < div class = " swiper-zoom-container " > < div class = " swiper-zoom-target " style =" background-image : url ( ... ) " > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div >

You can override maxRatio parameter for specific slides by using data-swiper-zoom attribute on zoom container.

Zoom Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description zoom object/boolean Enables zooming functionality. Object with zoom parameters or boolean true to enable with default settings. For example: var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { zoom : { maxRatio : 5 , } , } ) ; { maxRatio number 3 Maximum image zoom multiplier minRatio number 1 Minimal image zoom multiplier toggle boolean true Enable/disable zoom-in by slide's double tap containerClass string 'swiper-zoom-container' CSS class name of zoom container zoomedSlideClass string 'swiper-slide-zoomed' CSS class name of zoomed in container }

Zoom Methods & Properties

Properties mySwiper.zoom.enabled Whether the zoom module is enabled mySwiper.zoom.scale Current image scale ratio Methods mySwiper.zoom.enable(); Enable zoom module mySwiper.zoom.disable(); Disable zoom module mySwiper.zoom.in(); Zoom in image of the currently active slide mySwiper.zoom.out(); Zoom out image of the currently active slide mySwiper.zoom.toggle(); Toggle image zoom of the currently active slide

Zoom Events

Event name Arguments Description zoomChange (swiper, scale, imageEl, slideEl) Event will be fired when zoom changes

Keyboard Control

Keyboard Control Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description keyboard object/boolean false Enables navigation through slides using keyboard. Object with keyboard parameters or boolean true to enable with default settings. For example: var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { keyboard : { enabled : true , onlyInViewport : false , } , } ) ; { enabled boolean false Set to true to enable keyboard control onlyInViewport boolean true When enabled it will control sliders that are currently in viewport pageUpDown boolean true When enabled it will enable keyboard navigation by Page Up and Page Down keys }

Keyboard Methods & Properties

Properties mySwiper.keyboard.enabled Whether the keyboard control is enabled Methods mySwiper.keyboard.enable(); Enable keyboard control mySwiper.keyboard.disable(); Disable keyboard control

Mousewheel Control

Mousewheel Control Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description mousewheel object/boolean false Enables navigation through slides using mouse wheel. Object with mousewheel parameters or boolean true to enable with default settings. For example: var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { mousewheel : { invert : true , } , } ) ; { forceToAxis boolean false Set to true to force mousewheel swipes to axis. So in horizontal mode mousewheel will work only with horizontal mousewheel scrolling, and only with vertical scrolling in vertical mode. releaseOnEdges boolean false Set to true and swiper will release mousewheel event and allow page scrolling when swiper is on edge positions (in the beginning or in the end) invert boolean false Set to true to invert sliding direction sensitivity number 1 Multiplier of mousewheel data, allows to tweak mouse wheel sensitivity eventsTarget string / HTMLElement 'container' String with CSS selector or HTML element of the container accepting mousewheel events. By default it is swiper-container }

Mousewheel Methods & Properties

Properties mySwiper.mousewheel.enabled Whether the mousewheel control is enabled Methods mySwiper.mousewheel.enable(); Enable mousewheel control mySwiper.mousewheel.disable(); Disable mousewheel control

Virtual Slides

Virtual Slides module allows to keep just required amount of slides in DOM. It is very useful in terms in performance and memory issues if you have a lot of slides, especially slides with heavyweight DOM tree or images.

Note that according to Virtual Slides realization it doesn't work with loop mode, slidesPerColumn more than 1 and slidesPerView: 'auto'

Virtual Slides Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description virtual object/boolean Enables virtual slides functionality. Object with virtual slides parameters or boolean true to enable with default settings. For example: var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { virtual : { slides : [ 'Slide 1' , 'Slide 2' , 'Slide 3' , 'Slide 4' , 'Slide 5' ] , } , } ) ; { slides array [] Array with slides cache boolean true Enables DOM cache of rendering slides html elements. Once they are rendered they will be saved to cache and reused from it. renderSlide function( slide , index ) null Function to render slide. As an argument it accepts current slide item for slides array and index number of the current slide. Function must return an outter HTML of the swiper slide. renderExternal function(data) null Function for external rendering (e.g. using some other library to handle DOM manipulations and state like React.js or Vue.js). As an argument it accepts data object with the following properties: offset - slides left/top offset in px

- slides left/top offset in px from - index of first slide required to be rendered

- index of first slide required to be rendered to - index of last slide required to be rendered

- index of last slide required to be rendered slides - array with slide items to be rendered renderExternalUpdate boolean true When enabled (by default) it will update Swiper layout right after renderExternal called. Useful to disable and update swiper manually when used with render libraries that renders asynchronously addSlidesBefore number 0 Increases amount of pre-rendered slides before active slide addSlidesAfter number 0 Increases amount of pre-rendered slides after active slide }

Virtual Slides Methods & Properties

Properties mySwiper.virtual.cache Object with cached slides HTML elements mySwiper.virtual.from Index of first rendered slide mySwiper.virtual.to Index of last rendered slide mySwiper.virtual.slides Array with slide items passed by virtual.slides parameter Methods mySwiper.virtual.appendSlide( slides ); Append slide. slides can be a single slide item or array with such slides. mySwiper.virtual.prependSlide( slides ); Prepend slide. slides can be a single slide item or array with such slides. mySwiper.virtual.removeSlide( slideIndexes ); Remove specific slide or slides. slideIndexes can be a number with slide index to remove or array with indexes. mySwiper.virtual.removeAllSlides(); Remove all slides. mySwiper.virtual.update(); Update virutal slides state.

renderExternal Example

renderExternal allows to bypass slides rendering to other libraries, and can be super handy with libraries like React.js and Vue.js

With Vue.js

< template > < div class = " swiper-container " > < div class = " swiper-wrapper " > < div class = " swiper-slide " v-for = " (slide, index) in virtualData.slides " :key = " index " : style =" slideStyles " > {{slide}} </ div > </ div > </ div > </ template > < script > import Swiper from 'swiper/bundle' ; export default { data ( ) { return { slides : ( function ( ) { var slides = [ ] ; for ( var i = 0 ; i < 600 ; i += 1 ) { slides . push ( 'Slide ' + ( i + 1 ) ) ; } return slides ; } ( ) ) , virtualData : { slides : [ ] , } , } } , computed : { slideStyles ( ) { return ` left: ${ this . virtualData . offset } px; ` ; } } , mounted ( ) { const self = this ; const swiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { virtual : { slides : self . slides , renderExternal ( data ) { self . virtualData = data ; } , } , } ) ; } , } ; </ script >

With React.js

import React from 'react' ; import Swiper from 'swiper/bundle' ; export default class extends React . Component { constructor ( ) { this . state = { slides : ( function ( ) { var slides = [ ] ; for ( var i = 0 ; i < 600 ; i += 1 ) { slides . push ( 'Slide ' + ( i + 1 ) ) ; } return slides ; } ( ) ) , virtualData : { slides : [ ] , } , } } componentDidMount ( ) { const self = this ; const swiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { virtual : { slides : self . state . slides , renderExternal ( data ) { self . setState ( { virtualData : data , } ) ; } } , } ) ; } render ( ) { { } < div className = " swiper-container " > < div className = " swiper-wrapper " > { } { this . state . virtualData . slides . map ( ( slide , index ) => ( < div className = " swiper-slide " key = { index } style = { { left : ` ${ virtualData . offset } px ` } } > { slide } </ div > ) ) } </ div > </ div > { } } }

Hash Navigation

Hash navigation is intended to have a link to specific slide that allows to load page with specific slide opened.

To make it work, you need to enable it by passing hashNavigation:true parameter and adding slides hashes in data-hash attribute:

< div class = " swiper-container " > < div class = " swiper-wrapper " > < div class = " swiper-slide " data-hash = " slide1 " > Slide 1 </ div > < div class = " swiper-slide " data-hash = " slide2 " > Slide 2 </ div > < div class = " swiper-slide " data-hash = " slide3 " > Slide 3 </ div > < div class = " swiper-slide " data-hash = " slide4 " > Slide 4 </ div > < div class = " swiper-slide " data-hash = " slide5 " > Slide 5 </ div > ... </ div > </ div >

var swiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { hashNavigation : true } )

Hash Navigation Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description hashNavigation object/boolean Enables hash url navigation to for slides. Object with hash navigation parameters or boolean true to enable with default settings. For example: var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { hashNavigation : { replaceState : true , } , } ) ; { watchState boolean false Set to true to enable also navigation through slides (when hashnav is enabled) by browser history or by setting directly hash on document location replaceState boolean false Works in addition to hashnav to replace current url state with the new one instead of adding it to history }

Hash Navigation Events

Event name Arguments Description hashChange (swiper) Event will be fired on window hash change hashSet (swiper) Event will be fired when swiper updates the hash

History Navigation

History Navigation Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description history object/boolean Enables history push state where every slide will have its own url. In this parameter you have to specify main slides url like "slides" and specify every slide url using data-history attribute. Object with history navigation parameters or boolean true to enable with default settings. For example: var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { history : { replaceState : true , } , } ) ; < div class = " swiper-slide " data-history = " slide1 " > </ div > { replaceState boolean false Works in addition to hashnav or history to replace current url state with the new one instead of adding it to history key string 'slides' Url key for slides }

Controller

Controller Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description controller object/boolean Object with controller parameters or boolean true to enable with default settings. For example: var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { controller : { inverse : true , } , } ) ; { control [Swiper Instance] undefined Pass here another Swiper instance or array with Swiper instances that should be controlled by this Swiper inverse boolean false Set to true and controlling will be in inverse direction by string 'slide' Can be 'slide' or 'container' . Defines a way how to control another slider: slide by slide (with respect to other slider's grid) or depending on all slides/container (depending on total slider percentage) }

Accessibility (a11y)

Accessibility Parameters

Parameter Type Default Description a11y object/boolean Object with a11y parameters or boolean true to enable with default settings. For example: var mySwiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { a11y : { prevSlideMessage : 'Previous slide' , nextSlideMessage : 'Next slide' , } , } ) ; { enabled boolean true Enables A11y prevSlideMessage string 'Previous slide' Message for screen readers for previous button nextSlideMessage string 'Next slide' Message for screen readers for next button firstSlideMessage string 'This is the first slide' Message for screen readers for previous button when swiper is on first slide lastSlideMessage string 'This is the last slide' Message for screen readers for previous button when swiper is on last slide paginationBulletMessage string 'Go to slide {{index}}' Message for screen readers for single pagination bullet notificationClass string 'swiper-notification' CSS class name of a11y notification }

Custom Build

You have two options of making custom version of Swiper.

1. Using JS Modules

If you use bundler with JS modules support in your project you can import only the modules you need:

import { Swiper , Navigation , Pagination , Scrollbar } from 'swiper' ; Swiper . use ( [ Navigation , Pagination , Scrollbar ] ) ; var swiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , { speed : 500 , navigation : { nextEl : '.swiper-button-next' , prevEl : '.swiper-button-prev' , } , } ) ;

The following modules are exported:

Swiper - core library

- core library Virtual - Virtual Slides module

- Virtual Slides module Keyboard - Keyboard Control module

- Keyboard Control module Mousewheel - Mousewheel Control module

- Mousewheel Control module Navigation - Navigation module

- Navigation module Pagination - Pagination module

- Pagination module Scrollbar - Scrollbar module

- Scrollbar module Parallax - Parallax module

- Parallax module Zoom - Zoom module

- Zoom module Lazy - Lazy module

- Lazy module Controller - Controller module

- Controller module A11y - Accessibility module

- Accessibility module History - History Navigation module

- History Navigation module HashNavigation - Hash Navigation module

- Hash Navigation module Autoplay - Autoplay module

- Autoplay module EffectFade - Fade Effect module

- Fade Effect module EffectCube - Cube Effect module

- Cube Effect module EffectFlip - Flip Effect module

- Flip Effect module EffectCoverflow - Coverflow Effect module

- Coverflow Effect module Thumbs - Thumbs module

2. Using Build Script

Swiper comes with gulp builder that allows to build custom library version where you may include only required modules. We need the following:

Download and unzip Swiper GitHub repository to local folder Install Node.js (if not installed) Now, we need to install required dependencies. Go to the folder with downloaded and unzipped Swiper repository and execute in terminal: $ npm install Open scripts/build-config.js file: module . exports = { components : [ 'virtual' , 'keyboard' , 'mousewheel' , 'navigation' , 'pagination' , 'scrollbar' , 'parallax' , 'zoom' , 'lazy' , 'controller' , 'a11y' , 'history' , 'hash-navigation' , 'autoplay' , 'effect-fade' , 'effect-cube' , 'effect-flip' , 'effect-coverflow' , 'thumbs' , ] , themeColor : '#007aff' , colors : { white : '#ffffff' , black : '#000000' , } , } ; Now, we are ready to build custom version of Swiper: $ npm run build:prod That is all. Generated CSS and JS files and their minified versions will be available in package/ folder.

TypeScript Definitions

Swiper (since version 6) is fully typed, it exports Swiper and SwiperOptions types:

import { Swiper , SwiperOptions } from 'swiper' ; const swiperParams : SwiperOptions = { slidesPerView : 3 , spaceBetween : 50 , } ; const swiper = new Swiper ( '.swiper-container' , swiperParams ) ;

You can also check auto generated TypeScript definitions explorer for all the types, options, properties and methods.